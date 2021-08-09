Edinburgh casino robbery sees man steal five figure sum of money

POLICE in Edinburgh are appealing for information after an armed robbery occurred at a premises in the city.

The robbery took place around 1am at the Genting Casino on Dundee Street on Monday, 9 August.

The suspect is an unidentified man was seen loitering in the underground car park of the premises at Fountainpark before approaching a member of staff who was outside taking a break.

The worker was then threatened by the suspect with a knife before he took their phone and instructed the staff member to take them into the casino.

Once inside the suspect proceeded to threaten two further staff members at the cash desk and took a five-figure sum in cash and casino chips which are stamped with “Fountainpark”.

After the robbery happened he left on foot through an emergency exit back into the underground car park.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait of Corstorphine CID said: “Nobody was injured in this incident but it was a frightening experience for the staff members involved.

“Extensive enquires are ongoing to identify the man responsible, including reviewing CCTV from the area.”

The man is described as being of Middle Eastern ethnicity, aged in his mid-to-late twenties, of a thin build and spoke with a mixed Scottish, Asian accent.

He was wearing a hooded black down jacket, a black face mask covering the lower half of his face, black trousers, black gloves and black Nike trainers with a white motif.

Detective Tait added: “I would urge anyone with information which could help to identify the man, or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything to contact police as soon as possible.

“Similarly, I would ask anyone who becomes aware of a large quantity of casino chips stamped with “Fountainpark” in the city to report this to police immediately.”