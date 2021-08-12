A SCOTS council has been blasted by fuming locals after footage emerged on social media of an ambulance believed to be stuck in gridlock traffic for 15 minutes.

The video, which was filmed on Broughton Road, Edinburgh yesterday afternoon, has caused locals to criticise Edinburgh council.

Residents have expressed their rage after the ambulance was allegedly unable to access Leith Walk because of ongoing construction for a new tram line.

Footage captured by Nosa Anas Oussellam shows the emergency vehicle with its siren on struggling to move in the crammed street as it attempts to make it to its call out.

Nosa posted to Facebook yesterday, writing: “Another emergency service ambulance gets stuck in traffic for a long time to only reach a dead end between Pilrig and Leith walk.”

The clip shows a busy street jam packed with vehicles in both directions while the ambulance can be seen through the rear window of the car with its blue lights flashing.

Traffic begins to slowly move and the ambulance is then able to get through and puts its sirens on as soon as it gets out of the congested area.

A later point in the video the ambulance coming down Pilrig Street as the top of the road that joins Leith walk is closed off.

Speaking today the 25-year-old said: “This happened on Broughton road and the ambulance was stuck in traffic and it looks like it was heading to Leith Walk.

“After 15 minutes stuck in traffic the ambulance passed me and I was going towards Pilrig Road and seen the ambulance coming towards me again but this time from the front cause Pilrig is closed at the far end.

“Basically the ambulance passed through the traffic slowly and went into a dead end cause of the road closures on Leith Walk.

“That’s why you can see the second video of the ambulance heading towards me.

“Everyone was pressing the horns and traffic was moving two meters at a time, waiting for the green lights again.

“The traffic had 45 minute delays and the ambulance was waiting behind for around 15 minutes.

“It’s unacceptable and this is not the first time they messed up.

“I’m hoping that they got to their patient or caller on time as they were waiting for over an hour.”

He added: “The schools are going to open soon and there is one maybe 70 meters from where this video was recorded so it’s going to get worse.”

The distressing footage collected 40 likes and dozens of comments on social media.

Bear Drysdale said: “Unacceptable that emergency vehicles are getting held up.”

Louise Rae added: “The whole of Edinburgh is a f***** joke.

“Will it take a few deaths because emergency services can’t get moving in gridlock Edinburgh.”

While Pat Patterson said: “Emergency vehicles, cars, lorries, buses and trade vans are struggling in this Edinburgh road works city! It’s unbelievable this is happening.”

Edinburgh City Centre currently has over 700 roadworks taking place according to the Scottish Road Works Commissioner.

The construction for the Trams to Newhaven has been taking place since summer 2020 and is due to finish in Spring 2023 according to Edinburgh Council’s website.