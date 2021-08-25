A CONSTRUCTION worker has been hospitalised after allegedly being “crushed under a disability platform lift” at Scotland’s new Johnnie Walker visitor centre.

The horrifying incident happened yesterday at the new multi-million pound centre on Princes Street, Edinburgh just two weeks before their grand opening.

Sources claimed that dozens of people at the centre tried to lift the lift off the workman but he was eventually freed by firefighters.

He was then rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by an ambulance but is believed to have suffered at least six broken ribs.

Speaking today, a nearby source said: “A workman was crushed under a disability platform lift being installed/worked on at the new Johnnie Walker visitor Centre on Princes Street.

“Fifteen people tried to lift it off him. He was eventually freed by the fire brigade I believe.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service today said: “We received a call at 15.09 on 24 August 2021 to attend an incident at Johnny Walker on Princes Street, Edinburgh.

“Three resources including a critical care paramedic were dispatched to the scene and the patient was transported to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

Whisky giant Diageo is behind the new Johnnie Walkie visitor centre, which will feature an “Explorer’s Bothy” bar, a label studio and a sensory tasting room.

Two rooftop bars will offer sweeping views across Edinburgh city centre.

It’s estimated the new Johnnie Walker visitor centre could generate up to around £135million in tourism.

The tourist attraction is set to pen on September 6 on the site once occupied by House of Fraser.