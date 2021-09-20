PRO golfer Robert MacIntyre has been filmed firing a golf ball out of his living room and onto the beach because he was “bored”.

The 25-year-old Scot was taking a break last week after being cut at the BMW PGA Championship and missing out on selection for the Ryder Cup.

MacIntyre, from Oban, Argyll and Bute, had previously joked about hitting golf balls off the balcony of his Oban flat, but tweeted a video of him going one step further.

The video shows left-hander MacIntyre set up in his living room, aiming his golf club through the open balcony door.

He only has a narrow gap through the door to aim through, but the talented golfer has no difficulty slotting it through.

The microphone picks up the crisp connection he makes with the ball off the living room carpet.

After managing to avoid smashing any windows, the footage shows the empty beach outside where the ball has landed.

MacIntyre posted the video on Twitter on Saturday with the caption: “Need to get back in the arena.

“#gettingbored”.

The video now has over 150,000 views and over 1,900 likes.

@Allanmackay67 said: “Got visions of that hitting the railings and smashing windows”.

@davidwong27 commented: “Wow…such shots need lots of confidence, with the glass door right in front.

“Certainly not for any amateur, me included.”

@scottmitchell81 replied: “You’ve left yourself a tricky wee bunker shot there Robert.”

@GSRHighlander added: “If I did this the wall or patio door would be getting hit”.

MacIntyre needed a top two finish at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth to automatically qualify for Team Europe at the 2021 Ryder Cup.

However, rounds of 74 and 69 meant he did not make it to the weekend.

And he missed out altogether on a trip to Whistling Straits Golf Course as Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington took Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter as his captain’s picks.