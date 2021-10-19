House hunters baffled at odd listing focused on designer shopping bags

HOUSE hunters have been left baffled after finding a bizarre listing focusing on designer shopping bags littered around the property.

Strange images show the studio flat, in Crossgates, Leeds adorned with bags from Gucci, Chanel and Selfridges.

Not your typical property listing, the images on the advert fails to even show the kitchen area.

Instead the images zoom in on designer brand packaging placed on the bed, shelves and even laying on the toilet seat.

An image of the bed features a black Gucci shopping bag placed front and centre.

Another shot shows a sheepskin rug with a white Gucci cardboard box beside it.

One bizarre image shows a wardrobe surrounded by paper by Chanel and Gucci carrier bags and boxes.

And a bathroom shot shows fabric bags, usually used to store and protect designer handbags and shoes, draped across the toilet seat and cistern.

The rental apartment was listed on Zoopla last week for £373-per-month and consists of a bathroom and bedroom/living area.

However, it has caught the attention of house-browsers on Reddit since Saturday for its unique method of listing.

One viewer wrote: “Great product placement.”

Another said: “Got to be a troll surely lol. Also, they have fake grass in their bedroom ffs.”

Out of the thirteen images from inside the property, 10 are focused on showing off designer packaging.

Estate agents M.R. Denton Properties fail to mention the staged items on their listing, stating: “This superb studio flat has recently been re-decorated and has had new carpet fitted. The property also comes with free private parking at the back of the property.

“This studio flat is very spacious and overlooks Manston Park in Crossgates.

“The property is only a two minute walk from Crossgates Shopping Centre that has a wide range of shops and takeaways such as Costa Coffee, Iceland, Home Bargains, Greggs, Cooplands, Poundland, Wilko, KFC, Oceans Fish and Chip shop and many more.”