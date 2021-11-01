A TEENAGER who was left permanently scarred by a firework accident as a tot has issued a warning to those preparing to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night.

Ben McCabe has required a variety of operations over the past decade since the accident left him with third degree burns when he was just four-years-old.

Ben, now 14, still has ongoing skin graft treatment and is expected to continue needing procedures until he is 21.

Nevertheless, Ben maintains a positive outlook and is encouraging anyone considering hosting a firework display at home to carefully consider the risks beforehand.

These include reading the safety warnings on fireworks, not misusing them and advising that it is best to go to a public display rather than firing them at home.

He said: “If you’re thinking about messing about with fireworks then please think again. You’re handling explosives, just because you can buy them in shops doesn’t make them safe.

“And don’t give into pressure from your pals, it’s not worth the risk.”

Adding that he was injured at home, even after his family followed the safety advice, he suggested: “If you want to enjoy fireworks this Bonfire Night my advice is go to an organised public event.

“If there isn’t one on, think twice about the risks of having a home display. I’m proof that a few moments of excitement can have a lifetime of consequences.”

Ben’s mother, Amy McCabe, was working at Yorkhill Children’s Hospital when she received the call about the accident.

Recalling that time, she said: “I can’t describe the terror that I felt. A firework had gone straight at him, burning his clothing. There was nothing left of his shirt.

“It was a family display, all the safety rules were followed, I couldn’t believe it was happening to us. But it did happen to us. And it can happen to you.

“Ben has achieved so much despite having had such a traumatic experience. I’m so proud of him. We want to share Ben’s story so other families don’t have to experience what we have.

“This Bonfire Night please think twice.”

Taking place on November 5, celebrations to mark Bonfire Night – also known as Guy Fawkes Night or Firework Night – are set to take place across the country.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are also urging people to choose public events over home displays.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Alasdair Perry said: “We are appealing to the public to attend organised events rather than do-it-yourself bonfires and firework displays.

“Ben and Amy have shown the very real and devastating consequences of fireworks that go wrong, even when safety advice is followed.”