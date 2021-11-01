Man dresses up as Wetherspoons plate of chips for Halloween

A MAN dressed up as a Wetherspoons plate in tribute to a viral Facebook group that was set up to count how many chips customers get served up.

Colin Loftus spent Halloween with a cardboard cutout of a plate around his neck full of paper chips on top as a nod to the Wetherspoons paltry chip count page.

The group, which has over 134,000 members, focuses on counting the number of chips that patrons receive at various Wetherspoons pubs across the UK.

The group has progressively gone more radical in its chip-analysing obsession, with some bringing rulers, measuring tapes and even thermometers to the pubs.

Colin, from Hollis, New Hampshire, went a step further at the weekend by dressing up using the pub’s famous patterned crockery with a pile of chips for partygoers to count.

Images show Colin dressed up and also wearing a headband featuring the same pattern as the plate.

Colin shared the images on the Wetherspoons chip count group yesterday, with the caption: “In need of some help with the chip count on my Halloween costume.”

The post has gained over 7,400 likes and more than 600 comments from approving group members.

Luke Barton said: “I don’t think I’ve seen a more beautiful thing. This is better than when my kids were born.”

Jasmine Shaw wrote: “I’m hungover today, and I may have to go to Spoons now…”

Chris Allen commented: “This is the best Halloween costume I’ve ever seen.”

Emma Boyd added: “Too many chips on there to be realistic.”

The Wetherspoons paltry chip count group has gained massive attention in recent weeks, growing from 40,000 to 134,000 in the space of just two weeks.

Members initially focused on the number of chips provided with their meal, but things have gone further as more methods of analysing regularly crop up.

Members of the group have been devising detailed, in-depth graphs and charts to figure out the measurements and average temperatures of their chips.

Despite this influx of interest and visitors to the chain pub, Wetherspoons suffered heavily during the pandemic – posting its worst annual figure to date this year.

The pre-tax loss from July 2020-July 2021 was recently revealed to be £154.7m.