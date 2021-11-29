HEARTBREAKING images show several static caravans completely destroyed by Storm Arwen at a holiday park.

At least 15 holiday homes at Berwick Holiday Park in Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland were affected by the storm that battered the UK on Friday and Saturday.

Storm Arwen was reported to have caused the worst weather damage to parts of the UK in 20 years and brought winds of up to 100mph.

One image shows the base of a 1.5 tonne caravan laying on its side after the walls and roof were blown away.

A bed and parts of the kitchen have remained in place on the base while a wardrobe has been tipped onto its side.

Another shocking image shows a caravan tipped onto its side and laying at a 90 degree angle while belongings lay strewn across the group.

Piles of furniture, radiators, windows and belongings can been seen on a driveway where a caravan at the holiday park, owned by Haven, once stood.

Shocking video also shows several caravans completely ruined by the weekends events.

Locals claimed they spotted static caravans from the same holiday park being blown into the North Sea.

Local man Paul Hannah, 27, captured images of the destruction on Saturday and said he has never witnessed such devastating to the area in all his years.

He posted images of the wreckage on Facebook shortly afterwards, simply writing: “Berwick holiday park.”

The post has been shared over 900 times and dozens of comments from shocked social media users.

Valerie Parker wrote: “Oh my god, that’s awful.

“I think we should all stay off work and help folk get sorted, we could all do a lot to help each other.”

Lorna Heath Robinson said: “There were four caravans that disappeared over the cliff and into the sea.”

Nell Wilkinson wrote: “It was awful when we stayed with the wind being on the edge of the coast.

“Look at the damage.”

Graham Rae added: “Never stood a chance in hurricane strength gusts.”

Speaking today, car valeter Paul said: “I was shocked.

“I’ve lived in Berwick all my life and my parents are from here too and we have never seen this before.

“The devastation is unreal, our little town took a beating, that’s for sure.

“Luckily no one was in the caravans at the time.

“I don’t know exactly how many caravans were damaged but I would say in excess of at least 15.

“Some of the caravans took off into the North Sea.

“The worst bit of the site, I would say, is the ones very close to the side of the site that look onto the North Sea.”

A spokeswoman for Haven today said: “Storm Arwen has impacted our parks in Northumberland with fallen trees and damage to holiday homes.

“Thankfully, we have had no reports of any injuries to our team or our holiday home owners.



“The safety and security of our owners, guests and teams is our number one priority and we are assisting any affected owners as best we can.”

Storm Arwen ushered widespread damage across the UK on Friday and Saturday, cutting off power to homes across the country.

At least three people are known to have died from the dangerously-strong winds.

Head teacher and dad-of-four Francis Lagan man was killed in Antrim, Northern Ireland, on Friday evening when a tree, damaged by the storm, crushed his car.

In Ambleside, Cumbria, a man, who has not been named yet, was also killed by a falling tree on the same evening.

A 35-year-old man died in Aberdeenshire after his pickup truck was struck by a falling tree on Friday.