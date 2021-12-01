A SCOTS couple has claimed they rushed their dog to the vets after he was “electrocuted by a street pavement”.

George and Janice Brownie were out walking Coby in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire on Sunday morning when he began yelping out in pain.

The couple had been walking around Market Square when the incident happened.

They ended up holding three-year-old Coby down over fears he had broken his leg.

But he was in such excruciating pain he then began biting Janice’ arms.

The couple, both aged 59, quickly rushed their beloved pooch to the vets fearing that he had suffered a seizure.

However, police later evacuated the area on the same street later on that day after more locals had claimed their dogs had been electrocuted on the same pavement.

Aberdeenshire Council cancelled the Stonehaven’s Christmas lights switch-on due to go ahead that night over concerns about underground electrics.

Speaking today, George and Janice’s daughter Becky said: “My parents thought he’d broken his leg and so were trying to hold him down to stop him moving not realising he was being electrocuted from the pavement, so he ended up biting all up their arms.

“When they let him up he moved from the spot on the pavement.

“People gathered around them to help them.

“Someone drove my mum and Coby to the vet.

“At the vet they found one of his eyes wasn’t reacting like it should so they thought it could have been a seizure.

“When the guy, who took them to the vet, said his dog had yelped at that exact spot.

“Police spoke to my mum and said there were electrical faults, which the vet said would make sense as to why his eye, which was the one closest to the pavement, wasn’t reacting properly.

“Coby is totally fine now thankfully.”

Police Scotland were made aware of dogs being injured at the area but didn’t have details on how many or if they needed subsequent treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson today said: “Officers were called to Market Square in Stonehaven around 12.20pm on Sunday, 28 November following concerns raised about the electricity network in the area.



“The area was evacuated as a precaution for a period and nobody was injured.



“The utility company was made aware of the fault.”