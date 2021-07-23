Sunday Series gets underway at Musselburgh Racecourse on Sunday

MUSSELBURGH Racecourse stages the first running of a new racing initiative on Sunday with the Sky Bet Sunday Series showcasing the sport in a new twilight slot on Sundays this summer.

The seven-race card, which is also live on ITV Racing, boasts a prize fund of over £183,000 and we have previewed the action with our race by race guide. The ground at the track is currently Good, Good to Firm in places and the action gets underway at 3.55pm, with the finale at 6.40pm. Read on for our Musselburgh tips

3.55pm Maiden Stakes (5 furlongs)

A small but select field of six go to post, with the sextet all being newcomers. Sherdil looks the pick on pedigree, given he is related to a number of winners and cost £40,000. Richard Fahey saddles £55,000 purchase who also makes appeal on paper, whilst 23,000gns buy Drawdown also comes from a family featuring a stack of winners and is another to note.

Selection: Sherdil

4.20pm Apprentice Handicap (1m 2f)

Course winner Tommy G has to be respected given he has won three times this year. However, this could rest between Six Strings and Noble Crusade. Six Strings has finished second on his last three starts, but is not ungenuine and continues to shape as if his time will come. However, the form pick is Noble Crusade. A smooth winner at Carlisle last time out, he is up to a career high mark of 81 and looks capable of defying his new rating in this event.

Selection: Noble Crusade

4.55pm Nursery Handicap (5f)

Atomic Lady has to be high on the shortlist given she has won her last two starts. She impressed with the manner of her latest win at York when quickening up in fine style and this exciting two-year-old looks hard to oppose. Her main rivals could include May Blossom who recorded a second career success when quickening up in good style at Beverley last time out, whilst Firebomb looks sure to be suited by this test and can build on four good second-placed efforts.

Selection: Atomic Lady

5.15pm Sprint Handicap (5f)

Gunnerside has won four of his last five starts and has to be respected. However, Primo’s Comet looks the one to favour. A course and distance winner, he scored in good style at the track last month by three-quarters of a length and has recorded three career wins at the Scottish venue. Despite being raised 4lb for his latest win, he makes plenty of appeal.

Selection: Primo’s Comet

5.45pm Fillies’ Handicap (1m)

Course and distance winner Lilikoi is one to note, but this should rest between Deep Snow and Rising Star. The former represents Godolphin who scored in good style at Salisbury in June, before finishing a respectable second at Salisbury earlier this month. However, Rising Star looks the one to beat. Third at Pontefract in June, he stayed on to finish a good second at Newmarket last time out and a reproduction of that effort would make him tough to beat.

Selection: Rising Star

6.25pm Handicap (7f)

Lion Tower has won twice this term and finished a good third on his latest start at Carlisle. The drop back to seven furlongs should suit and he is of interest. However, the vote goes to Eton College. He boasts course and distance winning form, scoring at the track in Musselburgh. He will be suited by ground conditions and this trip and showed improvement when a good third at Leicester last time out.

Selection: Eton College

6.40pm Stayers Handicap (1m 6f)

A brilliant race to finish proceedings. Euro Implosion arrives on the back of a three-timer, his latest success coming in game fashion by a head at Hamilton in July. Red Missile is another to note having won over course and distance at Musselburgh last time out, whilst fellow course scorers Let Me Be and Wise Eagle also have to come into the equation. However, Hint Of Stars looks a potential class act and gets the vote. He has won four of his six starts for talented trainer Kevin Philippart De Foy, which included an emphatic five-length win at Yarmouth last time out. This demands more, but he is taken to land the finale.

Selection: Hint Of Stars