Rare Scots eco-home in the shape of a crab goes on market for £375,000

A RARE eco-friendly house in the shape of a crab has gone on the market for £375,000.

Situated in the coastal village of Johnshaven in Aberdeenshire, Crab House prides itself on the vast usage of natural materials in its construction.

The property has an almost-carbon neutral status thanks to its usage of natural light and as its energy source.

The building consists of two double bedrooms and gorgeous south-facing views.

The main portion of the house containing the bedrooms, bathrooms, sitting room and kitchen have been built to resemble the body of a crab.

Two porthole windows at the top of the building serve as the “crab’s” eyes.

A conservatory and detached greenhouse have then been built to resemble a crab’s claws.

Between the claws is a sheltered courtyard providing an outdoor seating area with steps leading to the front door.

A shepherds hut is included with the sale which would have the potential to be turned into an Airbnb.

A timber-glazed workshop, countless vegetable gardens and a second greenhouse are also included.

The Crab House was constructed using locally-sourced timber and built to be as environmentally friendly as possible.

The present owners made a persistent effort to create an outdoor space which encourages wildlife, insects, bees, butterflies and birds.

Estate agents Galbraith describe the property as “a distinctive, detached eco-friendly house”.

They said: “The Crab House is undoubtedly a successful example of a building whose design stems from its coastal location, its use of natural materials and one of our world’s greatest natural energy sources, the sun.

“Designed by the present owners, and architecturally supported, the property’s south facing position was carefully considered to embody the concept of allowing the structure to benefit from the natural light and energy.

“Its design and simplistic eco credentials have proven successful since the property was completed in 2014, with an almost carbon neutral status and offers a home of quality and with a unique style and energy conscious design.”

Hannah Christiansen, who is handling the sale, said: “The Crab House is a superb, light-filled home with a unique style and energy conscious design, offering a wonderful seaside lifestyle with beautiful outlooks.

“Johnshaven is a picturesque traditional fishing village with a good range of amenities, on an idyllic coastline.



“This is a rare opportunity to acquire an eco-friendly home on the beautiful Scottish coast, perfect as a main home, a second home or for use as a holiday let.”