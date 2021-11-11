A SCOTS prankster made a revolting birthday “cake” for his brother using tinned spaghetti and hot dog sausages as revenge for constantly winding him up.

Craig Barclay from Stirling took three hours to make the vile cake on Monday as payback to his older brother, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Craig cooked three tins of Heinz Spaghetti Hoops before mixing it with gelatin to set in a cake mold.

After three hours in the fridge, Craig added 30 hot dogs into the middle of the cake for decoration before garnishing with spinach leaves.

The 36-year-old then presented it to his brother who was “speechless” that Craig had gone to so much trouble to make something so “s**t”.

Craig’s girlfriend posted images of the stomach-turning meal on Facebook on Tuesday, captioned: “Spinach garnished hoop gateau with a warm canine centre.”

The post received over 300 likes and hundreds of comments from social media users who were split over their thoughts about the creation.

One person said: “I can’t tell if this is good or bad, if I want to try it or simply leave it.”

Another wrote: “I simply cannot be mad at this. It’s a work of genius.”

One group member said: “Mate this looks like it would be nice, but at the same time I don’t know if it would be nice.”

And another added: “You’re a wrong ‘un.”

Speaking today, Craig said: “I made it for my brother’s birthday because he’s an as****e.

“We’re just brothers that are constantly at the wind up.

“He was speechless and amazed that we would go to so much effort to make him something so s****.

“[My girlfriend] Jenna and I thought it was quite brilliant, we actually put sparklers in it too.

“He never even tried a bit after all our hard work.

“Jenna and I did, it wasn’t too bad to be honest.”