A PRANKSTER mum took scaring trick-or-treaters to a new level on Halloween by laying on the grass for 90 minutes in the cold to give youngsters a fright.

Kerry Halls made her husband Dean wrap her up in bin bags and electric tape so she could pretend she was a dead body laying in the front garden last night.

The 39-year-old, from Cranwell, Lincolnshire, cut out tiny peepholes so she could watch out for unassuming visitors and give them the fright of their lives.

Kerry lay on the ground and remained still for over an hour so she could jolt upwards when trick-or-treaters reached for the bowl of sweets laying next to her.

The wedding venue supervisor said she had the “time of her life” and hadn’t laughed so much in her life, claiming that youngsters got such a fright “some lost their souls”.

Mum-of-three Kerry was unable to move from her spot because hubby Dean had taken their children out trick or treating – leaving her laying on the ground until he returned.

Kerry posted about her prank on Facebook last night and has already attracted over 62,000 likes.

She wrote: “Tonight I laid in the freezing cold for 90 minutes just to scare the living bejesus out of our trick or treaters.

“I’m not gonna lie, I had the time of my life.

“I have not laughed so hard for such a long time.

“Every time they reached for a sweet I just growled ‘trick or treat’ at them. I swear some people lost their souls tonight.

“Happy Halloween.”

Almost 7,000 social media users have also commented on the post after thinking it was hilarious.

One user wrote: “Brilliant, well done.

“One of our neighbours had smoke machines, music and the lady was dressed up cackling like a witch.

“She told my three-year-old he was the perfect size to eat, it was bloody brilliant.”

Another wrote: “Can you imagine if a kid snatched the whole bowl, she wouldn’t have been able to grab it back.

“But trust me, once that body bag started growling, that greedy kid would have dropped the lot – bowl included.”

Another member of the Facebook group said: “Omg how funny, well done you.

“When I used to take my kids trick or treating sometimes we’d see some live people doing these kinds of acts and they were so much fun.

“Brought lots of laughs to us, hope you’ve started a trend.”

Another Facebook user added: “I’m doing this next year instead of a dinosaur.

“I can’t wait to view my Ring cam vidoes after lunging towards the kids dressed as a dinosaur, had quite a few run away and some others just scream.

“Halloween will forever be my favourite time of year.”

Speaking today, Kerry said: “I love scaring my husband and I constantly jump out and scare people at work.

“So I thought I would up the game this year.

“One lady nearly jumped out of her skin.

“She then laughed and took a photo of me.

“One man swore twice when I growled and he felt very guilty because he was with his child.

“Some of the children wouldn’t come over because I was too scary.”

Kerry added: “I couldn’t walk, I was helped over to the grass and had to flop on the floor, then my husband positioned me.

“I literally couldn’t have gotten out of the costume, in the end I had to be cut out.

“It was freezing, when I got to bed I was finally able to get warm.

“But the whole night my nose was freezing.

“I did find that a lot of parents waited at the end of the drive, so I wonder if they knew it was me hiding.

“People loved it. Next year it’s going to have to be scarier.”