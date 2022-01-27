A draughts championship is set to be held this year in celebration of a former Scottish World Champion.

The achievements of former champion Robert Stewart will be celebrated through a new event, the Scottish Draught Championship.

The Robert Stewart Tournament is for adult elite players of the game and will be held 25-27 August 2022.

The event will be held in Stewart’s home town of Kelty, in Fife. The final will be held on Coal Race Day – Saturday 27 August.

There will also be an opportunity for newcomers to take part in an ‘all comers open’ competition with hopes to encourage wider interest in the sport. This will run in parallel with the main tournament and will have both a junior and a senior competition.

Robert Stewart allegedly lost only two out of 8,000 games and was otherwise unbeaten in the sport for 21 years.

The former Kelty miner held the title of World Draughts Champion from 1922 to 1933.

Donald Oliphant of the Scottish Draughts Association commented: “A century on from Robert Stewart claiming the World Draughts Title in 1922, the Scottish Draughts Association is delighted to partner with the Coal Carrying Championship organisers to increase the profile of the game in 2022.

“This will allow the community and the rest of Scotland to see for themselves the high level of skill required to play the game at its highest level. Nearly everyone has played at draughts but very few move to the next level and begin to realise the vast depth of skill and knowledge required to become a master player.

“This competition gives an opportunity to the people of Fife to see world class draughts on their doorstep.”

The draughts events will be sponsored and supported by the Scottish Coal Carrying Championships, the Scottish Draughts Association and head sponsor National Pride UK.

Irene Bissett, National Pride UK commented: “We are delighted to be again sponsoring the Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in Kelty, which is such a fantastic community event.

“The Robert Stewart Tournament not only celebrates his incredible achievement, but we are sure it will inspire all generations to participate in a new annual community event and have fun.”