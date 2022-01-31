A FORMER Apple advisor is set to meet with Scots female company founders at an upcoming business event.

Ron Weissman, former senior executive at Apple and advisor to the late company founder Steve Jobs, will meet with Scottish-based female business founders during a virtual trade mission to California next week.

The event will be jointly led by AccelerateHER and Gwen Edwards, managing director of US based Golden Seeds, an investor group that backs high potential women-led businesses.

AccelerateHER is the sister company of Scotland’s first all-female angel investment group, Investing Women Angels.

The company’s main focus is accelerating growth for female founders to scale companies, access investment and be visible to others.

The virtual trade mission itself is designed to provide opportunities for growth by sharing current market information, business insights and opening doors to new connections.

It will give participants the opportunity to present their companies to key business figures and global investors from Silicon Valley.

In partnership with Scottish Enterprise, the event will take place from February 7th-9th and includes masterclass sessions with tech business figures including Weissman himself.

Weissman has worked with more than 40 venture-backed businesses and has acted as advisor to a number of tech giants including Microsoft and Apple.

Other speakers include St Andrews born tech entrepreneur Duncan Logan and Jaclyn Mason, regional director for Silicon Valley at the UK Government Department for International Trade.

Jackie Waring, CEO of Investing Women Angels, the group behind AccelerateHER, said: “I’m grateful for the support of our partners at Scottish Enterprise in helping make this event possible.

“We will be working alongside the participating founders from our AccelerateHER network to ensure the mission delivers value and ideally attracts further investment to help them achieve their full potential.”