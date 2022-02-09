A NEW poll has revealed that a majority of Scots are worried about being able to afford their energy bills.

The poll revealed that 70% of Scots are worried about being able to pay their energy bills this year.

Advice Direct Scotland say that the poll highlights the scale of the current cost-of-living crisis.

The findings come after the announcement that April’s energy price cap could see household energy bills increase by £693.

The poll found that just under two-thirds of Scots say that they have already limited their energy use in the past 12 months, in order to spend money on other essentials such as food.

Of those rationing their energy usage, 29% said that they ‘often’ feel cold in their own home.

Andrew Bartlett, chief executive of Advice Direct Scotland commented: “This stark poll demonstrates the scale of the cost-of-living crisis in Scotland.

“Thousands of households are already rationing their energy use so that they can afford necessities such as food. And, as a result, many are cold in their own homes.

“The looming energy price hike is causing considerable anxiety, with 70 per cent of Scots worried about affording their bills.”

Concerns over energy bills are highest in the highlands and islands and central Scotland with 77% of residents in both locations sharing their concerns.

Bartlett continued: “Our advisers are working hard to provide free, practical advice to consumers across Scotland and in tandem with the Scottish Government we are helping to deliver a £4million support fund.

“Nobody has to suffer alone, and anyone concerned about their energy bills should get in touch with us for expert, practical advice.”

Advice on energy bills, grants and assistance can be found here.