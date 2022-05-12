Scottish housing group welcome the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

THE DUKE and Duchess of Cambridge visited a Glasgow community to see how Wheatley Group is transforming the lives of disadvantaged young people and families.

Their Royal Highnesses heard first-hand about the work carried out by the housing, care and property-management group to tackle homelessness and support vulnerable tenants during the cost of living crisis.

The Duke and Duchess surprised tenants of Wheatley Homes Glasgow during a walkabout at Kennishead in the south side of the city.

They met children who are benefiting from free reading books thanks to a partnership between Wheatley Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The Duke and Duchess chat with Wheatley Homes Glasgow tenant Lynnette Wilson and son Abel, 1.

Music student Ceri Maclarty, 25, also explained how an education bursary from the foundation is supporting her goal of becoming a secondary teacher.

Tenant Joanne Wales, 31, welcomed the future King and Queen into her home. Inside they met son Jason, 4, and heard from Joanne how the energy-efficient house design is helping reduce her energy bills.

Joanne said: “With four young kids then energy bills is a big concern. There’s always a need for a new pair of shoes or new clothes. I had a meeting with the energy advice team and they gave me great tips on how to use my electricity to keep my bills low. I don’t need to put the heating on as much during the day in my new home. It’s made a big difference.”

The Duke and Duchess were met in Kennishead by John MacLeod, Glasgow deputy lieutenant, accompanied by his wife, Mariella McLeod.

Wheatley Group Chair Jo Armstrong said: “They were very interested in the work of our foundation.”

The Royals were given a tour of the new wheelchair adapted LivingWell development, designed for tenants aged 55 and over. They learned how the community has been transformed with 48 new energy-efficient homes built on the site of two former 1960 tower blocks, which were demolished in 2015.