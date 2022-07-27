PREVIEW – Luke Wright – Late Night Dance Floor Fillers (poems)

Luke Wright is taking on the revues and comedians in a battle to raise the game for late-night entertainment at the Fringe with his show ‘Luke Wright’s Late Night Dance Floor Fillers (poems).

‘Luke Wright’s Late Night Dance Floor Fillers (poems) is an hour of new poems from the man dubbed ‘The Bard of Lockdown’ by The Daily Telegraph.

His deliciously funny poems are set against a backdrop of pandemic politics, ageing parents, and an endless, droning, culture war.

Luke has an international reputation as a leader of the spoken word scene and as one of the UK’s most riveting spoken word performers.

He is the winner of a Fringe First, a Stage Award for acting excellence and three Saboteur Awards. (Image by Luke Wright, sourced from release)

Keenly personal but always inflected with irreverent humour, his poetry is always based on his life and observations – as a poet, a father and a son.

If you like your late-night entertainment with a twist, and intelligence with your laughs, this is the show for you.

‘Luke Wright’s Late Night Dance Floor Fillers (poems) will be playing at Pleasance Dome, Jack Dome from 3 August.