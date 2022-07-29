CELEBRITY chef Gordon Ramsay has been accused of acting bizarrely after being filmed sneaking around a pen of lambs, saying: “I’m going to eat you”.

The 55-year-old Scot was captured prowling around several lambs and taunting them by saying: “Which one’s going in the oven first?”

The bizarre video shows Ramsay creeping slowly into a barn and peering in on the animals as he eyes up his next meal.

The father-of-five, from Johnstone, Renfrewshire, then climbs onto the fence and says: “I’m going to eat you.”

He then looks over the apprehensive animals whilst rubbing his hands together and saying: “Mmm, yummy, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum.”

Ramsay then repeats himself before asking: “Which one’s going in the oven first?”

The Hell’s Kitchen star singles out his victim and points to one lamb saying “you”.

The flock scatters away as the chef advances towards them shouting “oven time!”

Ramsay posted the video onto TikTok yesterday with the caption: “The lamb sauce was still not found in the making of this video…”

This is in reference to a 2006 episode of Ramsay’s popular TV show, Hell’s Kitchen, where he famously shouts: ”Where’s the lamb sauce?” at an under-pressure chef.

The TikTok video has received over 6.4m views and more than 727,000 likes.

Gordon Ramsay told the lambs he was going to eat them. Credit: TikTok/Gordon Ramsay

Thousands of social media users have been left baffled at Ramsay’s behaviour in the video, with several saying the chef has “finally lost it”.

One said: “Alright I think Gordon has finally lost it. Someone do something before it’s too late.”

Another joked: “Don’t play with your food, Gordon.”

A third replied: “Bro has officially lost it.”

A fourth wrote: “Gordon, I think you need a break from TikTok.”

A fifth added: “Imagine sleeping, waking up in the middle of the night and hearing this from the corner of your bed.”

The clip comes just days after Ramsay was filmed reacting in bewilderment as a fan approached him in a Glasgow restaurant with a cardboard cutout of the chef.

Despite his apparent shock, Ramsay humoured the fan by signing his autograph across the cutout’s neck.