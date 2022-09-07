A MUM was left in stitches after finding out what her two-year-old daughter wants to be when she’s older – an onion.

Rachel Hughes howled with laughter when nursery staff handed her a photograph of Liliya on Monday that they had taken as part of a task to find out each child’s dream job.

The nursery class had been learning about different jobs after reading the book “The Wonderful Things You Will Be” by Emily Winfield Martin before being asked what their dream job would be.

During parents day Rachel, 32, from south London, was handed a folder full of her daughter’s work – including her hilarious answer.

On the back of a photograph read: “The wonderful things you will be. Aged two. When Liliya grows up she wants to be….”

When flipped over a photograph shows adorable Liliya smiling away happily with her answer printed underneath, stating: “An onion”.

Rachel posted a video about her little one’s unique future dream on TikTok on Monday, writing: “What my daughter wants to be when she grows up.”

In the clip Rachel is shown holding the photograph while saying: “I’ve just been through the pack they gave Adam at parents morning, this morning.

“This, I’m going to have to get this framed. So The Wonderful Things You Will Be is the book that they have been doing about learning what they want to do when they grow up.

“Aged two when Liliya grows up she wants to be…

“An onion.

“All the other kids will have policemen, nurses, you know the normal things but you know she wants to be an onion.”

Wedding beautician Rachel is shown sticking the photograph proudly on her fridge before the clip comes to an end.

Rachel was left in fits of laughter at her daughter’s answer. Credit: Rachel Hughes

The clip has since attracted over 700,000 views and more than 119,000 likes.

Thousands of amused viewers have left comments applauding Liliya for her answer, with some seeing a deeper meaning to her choice.

One said: “She wants to have layers.”

Another wrote: “I love they didn’t push her for a proper answer. She said what she said.”

A third commented: “When they asked our daughter what she wanted to be in nursery years ago she said ‘a lesbian’. The teachers couldn’t stop laughing telling us.”

Another added: “Imagine the teacher’s face when she said that to her.”

While one person said: “I once did this with the kids at nursery and one of them wanted to be a toaster.”

Speaking today, Rachel said: “It was parents’ day at the nursery and they give you a little pack of your child’s drawings and other things such as what they would like to be.

“They gave you a little report and it mentioned that Liliya had said she wanted to be an onion a few days before they did this task.

“I have spoken to her key worker at the nursery but whenever anyone asks why Liliya wants to be an onion she just says ‘don’t ask me why’.

“Liliya always wants to be an onion but she has a younger brother and I asked her what he will be and she said a potato.

Rachel added: “I initially made the video just for family but then they suggested putting it online and it has been really nice to read all the comments from other people about their experiences.”