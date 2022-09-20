CORGI owners have revealed that their beloved pooches have been “acting differently” while mourning the Queen’s death.

Pet owners have been taking to social media to share their experiences of how their corgis have been coping since Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on September 8.

One concerned owner said their dog is struggling to handle the news and has been acting differently and laying on their laps more than usual.

Another revealed that her corgis were “upset” by the Queen’s passing but that they were also excited over their new king, Charles III.

Another corgi owner said it was important to speak to pets in Welsh so their dogs could understand the difference between the words “mourning” and “morning” whilst discussing the Queen.

Sharing a post to Facebook last week, one owner wrote: “Has anyone else’s corgi acting differently now that Our Majesty has passed?

“Ours has been culled up on our laps ever since the news broke which is unusual.

“It’s almost like they know, God bless the Queen.”

Another member of the group wrote: “Mine are upset about the Queen’s passing but excited about the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

“Also we’re very relieved that the Yorks are looking after the Queen’s corgis as we were going to offer.

“It’s confusing for all corgis, it’s difficult enough for them having to understand English rather than Welsh and now mourning doesn’t even mean breakfast time.”

While one Corgi owner suggested: “When speaking of the Queen’s passing to corgis, use Welsh to avoid confusion.

“Morning – boreu.

“Mourning – galaru.”

The posts have now been shared on Facebook and have collected hundreds of likes and dozens of comments from social media users who were left baffled by the remarks.

Emma Morgann said: “Oh my days. Are there really people like this in the world?”

Carl Habgood said: “Everyone’s lost the plot.”

Jennifer O Neill said: “Definitely too far, some people need therapy.”

Lizzie Coyle said: “Biggest load of s***e I’ve seen yet.”

Her Majesty reportedly owned over 30 corgis during her 70 year reign and had at least one corgi at any given time between 1933 and 2018.

Upon passing the queen left behind four of her beloved dogs, including two corgis, a dachshund and corgi mix (dorgi) and a cocker spaniel.

The two corgis, Sandy and Muick and the dorgi are now set to be looked after by Prince Andrew and his daughter Princess Beatrice.