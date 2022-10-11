Scots local hero honoured with major sport award from National Lottery

A SCOTS local hero has been honoured with a major sport award in recognition of his voluntary work.

Eric Sproul has been presented with a National Lottery Award after his voluntary work the Easterhouse area of Glasgow.

The 54-year-old, who has battled scoliosis for much of his life, has focused his efforts on getting people out and active in the area, and has now won the Sport Hero Award in the National Lottery Awards 2022.

Scots broadcaster and fitness enthusiast, Jenni Falconer, presented the volunteer cycle leader, with his prize today.

Eric Sproul was presented with the National Lottery Award by Scots broadcaster Jenni Falconer (L). (C) Gibson Digital

Eric has battled scoliosis, a condition where the spine twists and curves for most of his life.

He also suffered from depression, isolation and struggled to find a job. After ten years of seeing no way out, he planned to take his own life.

But his mother’s death proved a catalyst for change. She left him a small amount of money in her will and insisted that he should buy a bike, something that brought Eric joy and happiness growing up.

With the help of the bike and a newfound sense of freedom, Eric’s mental and physical wellbeing improved.

He read online about the Phoenix Community Centre, part of the Easterhouse Community Sports Hub, and went along to see what it was about.

Eric is now there every day, supporting the voluntary running of the centre and attending the table tennis club twice a week.

He is also a volunteer cycle leader running the centre’s cycle programme after taking a series of bike maintenance and leadership courses.

Eric says: “It was the bike that changed my life. Anger and depression had taken over and I couldn’t break out of it.

“I am scared to think where I would be if I didn’t buy that bike after a decade of hell.

“The Phoenix Centre means everything to me. I speak to people and do things I never used to do.

“I thought, if cycling can do that for me, maybe I can use what I’ve been through to help others. I love cycling and I give back that way.

“It’s a real privilege to win a National Lottery Award and receive this recognition. We can get more parts for our bikes at the centre, new equipment – it’s just brilliant.

“I hope to continue to use the experiences I’ve had to keep helping other people get active and change more lives.”

A judging panel for the National Lottery Awards whittled down more than 1,300 nominees for the award to six winners, where Eric faced stiff competition to become the winner in this year’s Sport category.

Winners in each category received a £5,000 cash prize for their organisation and a National Lottery Awards trophy.

Breakfast radio presenter Jenni Falconer travelled to Glasgow to present Eric with his trophy and to congratulate him on his achievement.

Jenni said: “I know myself how important sport is in dealing with the stresses that life throws at us.

!Physical and mental health go hand in hand. Finding an activity that you love doing can be life changing.

“It’s an incredible honour to give Eric this trophy for The National Lottery Awards Sport hero.

“Eric is an amazing example of harnessing the power of physical activity to boost mental wellbeing and paying it forward by volunteering his time to his local community.

“I hope his story inspires more people to think about revisiting the sports and activities they love as a way of improving other areas of their lives.”