SCOTS musician Lewis Capaldi has gone on a hilarious rant about how much he “f***ing hates going to the gym”.

The 26-year-old Before You Go singer posted a video on social media yesterday ranting about all the reasons why he hates working out after finishing a session.

In the clip, Capaldi, from Glasgow, is shown laying in bed post-workout, saying: “I’m just back from going to the gym, and I just wanted to come on here to say that I f***ing hate it.

“I hate going to the gym, it’s f***ing s***e.

“I hate going there, I hate when other c***s are in there and everyone’s looking at you and you’re looking at them and you’re like worried that they’re like ‘he’s not lifting that weight right’ or ‘he’s lifting a small weight’.

“I f***ing hate it.”

Visibly unimpressed, the crooner continues his breathless rant, saying: “I hate going there and then you go to go on a machine and someone else is on a machine and then you’re like ‘oh sorry are you using this machine’ and they’re like ‘oh yeah I’m going to use it”.

“I f***ing hate speaking, I hate sweating in front of people, I hate being the f***ing heaviest breather in the f***ing room.

“I hate the f***ing…I hate the smell of them, I hate f***ing…I hate, I hate people who love it.”

The video then ends abruptly mid-sentence before Capaldi is able to continue his swear-filled delivery.

Capaldi’s fans were left in stitches by his vendetta against the gym.

One said: “Lewis Capaldi…once again speaking for the masses.”

Another wrote: “This man is the most relatable person in the whole world.”

A third commented: “Thank god someone said it. I’ve been thinking there’s something wrong with me not getting that ‘gym energy’ people talk about.”

Another joked: “I missed the gym today, that’s 21 years in a row now.”

A fifth user added: “I think they’re looking at you because you’re Lewis Capaldi.”

Last month Capaldi announced his second album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, which is set to be released in May next year.

This will follow his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent which was released back in 2019.

This album peaked at number one in the UK and Ireland, and was certified gold a week after its release, going on to become the best selling album in the UK in 2019 and 2021.