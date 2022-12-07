A SCHOOLBOY has made history after being at the forefront of a new law to stop trolls targeting people with epilepsy.

Zach Eagling, 11, made history yesterday as MPs voted to include a new offence in the Online Safety Bill to protect people with epilepsy from internet trolls.

It is this the first time that a law has been passed specifically to safeguard people with epilepsy in the UK.

MPs voted to include the offence, known as Zach’s Law, in the Bill which means that once it receives royal assent, it will become an offence to send flashing images online with the intent of provoking a seizure.

Zach Eagling was just eight-years-old when he was one of the first victims of an online attack by trolls.

Trolls will face up to five years imprisonment.

Zach who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, has been campaigning to bring the trolls to justice since he became one of the first victims of a sustained online attack in May 2020 when he was just eight-years-old.

In a co-ordinated attack, trolls sent hundreds of flashing images and GIFs to people with epilepsy, targeting them through the Epilepsy Society’s Twitter account.

Zach’s mum, Claire Keer, had posted a video of Zach raising money for the charity by taking part in their 2.6 challenge.

Zach was completing laps of his backyard in Liversedge, Yorkshire. It was the first time he had walked unaided after leaving his walking aid in school during lockdown.

Zach was unharmed by the flashing images but others had seizures following the posts, and the schoolboy has since become the figurehead of the Epilepsy Society’s campaign.

He has often missed school to meet with politicians and policy makers to persuade the Government to update the law to deal with a crime that would not have been possible before the launch of social media.

Claire Keer said: “When Zach was first attacked on Twitter by internet trolls sending flashing images to try to trigger a seizure, I could not believe how mindless and malicious people could be.

“Over the last two years my faith in humanity has been completely restored by the unfailing support we have received from MPs, the Law Commission, the Ministry of Justice and all those who have worked so hard to change the law and protect people with epilepsy.

“I have been so proud of the role that Zach has played as the figurehead of the Epilepsy Society’s campaign to make the law fit for the 21st century in dealing with this barbaric behaviour.

“Watching parliament agree to include Zach’s Law in the Online Safety Bill, was an historic moment. My 11-year-old son has changed the law – I couldn’t be prouder.”

The Bill will now have its third reading in the House of Commons before passing into the Lords. It is expected to gain royal assent in summer 2023.

Clare Pelham, Chief Executive of the Epilepsy Society, said: “The strength of our legal system is that it has, and always has had, the flexibility to adapt to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world.

“Monday’s vote to include Zach’s Law in the Online Safety Bill was testament to its continuing relevance. And a testament to democracy.

“When Zach and others with epilepsy were first attacked by internet trolls, no-one could have imagined that a young schoolboy – then eight years old – could change the law.

“But MPs from across the House rallied behind Zach and the Government has acted with speed to ensure the law is fit for purpose and that the perpetrators of these crimes are brought to justice.

“There are 600,000 people in the UK with epilepsy and this is the first time that a specific law has been introduced to protect them.

“This is quite literally world-leading legislation. Where we lead in making the internet a safer place, I hope other nations will follow.”