McDonald’s customer left disgusted after buying burger with ‘bite taken out of it’

A MCDONALD’S customer has been left disgusted after claiming she was served a burger which had already had a huge bite taken out of it.

Mia Attard couldn’t believe her eyes when she opened up the wrapped of her BBQ Stack burger on Monday and noticed it had already tampered with.

The 30-year-old from Southwark, South London had just bought the food from the fast-food branch at Waterloo Station, London.

An image shows the £4.69 burger on a plate with a large bite taken from both the bread and patty.

The part-time sales assistant claims the chunk was already missing from it when she opened it.

She took to social media the same day to hit out at the fast-food giant, writing: “I ordered a bacon BBQ stack meal earlier today. Got home, opened it and it appears a member of staff had already taken a bite out of my burger – DISGUSTING.”

Whilst her initial complaint received no attention, Mia says she followed up with a second message to the fast food chain two days later to bring it to their attention again.

McDonald’s apologised to Mia over a direct message and sent her a voucher for a free medium meal as a gesture of goodwill.

Speaking today, she said: “It was very busy as usual so I queued and finally ordered a barbecue bacon stack meal. I waited a few mins for them to give it to me and then I took my meal home to eat.

Mia Attard. Credits: Mia Attard

“Once I got in I took the chips out and started eating them first.

“Then I took the burger box out of the bag and opened it and it had a very clear bite mark. It was so disgusting I then wondered if anything had been done to the fries I had already eaten.

“Because it was rainy and i didn’t have time, rather than go back and show them I tweeted McDonald’s the photo. Honestly I wouldn’t have wanted a replacement meal from them knowing someone that works in the kitchen is taking bites out of food they are serving to customers.

“It took a few days for McDonald’s to get back to me after I tweeted them again to ask if anyone was going to reply to my dm. I think they have a bot that just sends the replies.

“I threw it straight in the bin. It’s really put me off McDonald’s. I don’t think I’ll be eating there again any time soon.

“I actually ate nothing after as I’m on a tight budget per day and didn’t want to then spend more money.”

McDonald’s has been approached for comment.