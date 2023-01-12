A METAL detectorist has shared his 1,300-year-old “find of a lifetime” as a local museum has eyed up the item for display.

Dave Tomlinson found a rare “incomplete gold mount” dating from early medieval days – meaning the item comes from between 570-700AD.

Driving instructor Dave had taken up metal detecting as a hobby almost three years ago as a result of not being able to work during lockdown.

Dave Tomlinson with his metal detector. Credits: Dave Tomlinson.

The 53-year-old had been perusing a local site of his for barely ten minutes when he stumbled upon the beautifully-crafted item.

Dave, from Hawkinge, Kent, shared pictures of the accessory in a post to Facebook last Thursday.

The pictures show the ornate gold mount – which appears to be embedded with blue glass and gems – on a white background.

Dave wrote in his post: “It’s taken over a year but today my treasure find has been recorded by the British Museum and placed on the portable antiquities scheme website and described as an incomplete gold mount of early medieval date (c. 570-700).

“Folkestone museum is interested in acquiring it so an inquest will now be held and a valuation committee will decide its value.

“I’m so grateful that I was lucky enough to have walked over it and can’t wait to see it on display.”

The post has since received over 500 likes and 100 comments congratulating Dave on his unique historic find.

One user said: “Awesome find, what we all dream about.”

Another commented: “How lovely is this? I just got my first metal detector but I’m interested to know how things work if you find stuff like this.”

A third user wrote: “Incredible detailing skills by the maker and well done on finding it and taking it through the proper process.

“Didn’t even know there was a museum in Folkestone. Will have to check it out.”

A fourth replied: “The workmanship is just outstanding. Find of a lifetime there.”

Dave Tomlinson found a rare “incomplete gold mount” dating from early medieval days. Credits: Dave Tomlinson.

Speaking today Dave said: “I was planning on detecting on the opposite side of the field to where I found the mount.

“However, when I got there and started to make my way to that area I noticed a herd of cows were in that part of the field.

“I’m brave but not stupid enough to risk getting trampled so I made my way to the opposite end of the field where within ten minutes I found the mount.

“I initially didn’t know what it was as it was only just getting light and it was covered in very sticky mud.

“I’d forgotten my water bottle so just placed it into my finds bag along with the tin can, shrapnel and numerous bullets that I always find on this particular permission.

“Once home I emptied the finds bag into the kitchen sink and started to clean everything when I started cleaning the mud off the mount I noticed the garnet and blue glass decoration and of course, the distinctive gold colour and that’s when I realised I had something special in my hand.

“After posting a picture on Facebook I received a lot of comments on what it could be and realised I would have to report it to my Finds Liaison Officer (FLO) and get the treasure act process started.

“Yesterday I received an email from my FLO saying that Folkestone museum was interested in acquiring the piece.

“So in the near future an inquest will be held and a valuation committee will decide how much the museum will have to pay to secure it.

“This will be split 50/50 with the landowner.

“To be honest I’m not too worried about the money as it’ll give me great pleasure in seeing such a beautiful piece of history on display for future generations of people to view!”