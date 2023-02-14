Frankie and Benny’s host wedding worth £10,000 for lucky couple

A COUPLE are celebrating after they were gifted a free wedding by restaurant chain Frankie and Benny’s.

Darren and Anneka were wed on Sunday at a restaurant of the Italian-American chain in Batley, Yorkshire.

Frankie and Benny’s announced they were offering a free wedding for a special couple and were swamped with applications ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The couple were married by James Argent, of Towie fame in front of their friends and family.

The popular restaurant launched the ultimate cost of living crisis busting wedding competition and had thousands wanting to say ‘I do’.

After a lot of consideration the winners were chosen and the lucky couple were Darren, 36, an ecologist from Chesterfield and Aneeka, 38, from Ashton-Under-Lyne who works at a secondary school.

The couple met on a dating website in 2018 and their love blossomed over the following years.

The doting pair had gotten engaged in February last year and were delighted to become man and wife over the weekend.

The cupids at Frankie & Benny’s spent hours on Saturday night getting the reception ready at the restaurant in Batley, Yorkshire.

The team decorated the venue in readiness for the Sunday wedding which included food, drink, a DJ, a photographer, a live band with a saxophonist as well as the special celebrity guest James Argent who acted as the officiant.

The spectacular event called ‘With Love From Frankie’s’, worth £10,000, included the tailored ceremony for the lucky couple and twenty friends and family.

Anneka said: “Frankie & Benny’s went above and beyond to make our special day seamless and unforgettable and it brought two families together who had not yet met.

“The service and food was flawless, no one went home hungry.

“Everyone went home with a huge piece of cake, smile and fond memories, especially us.”

Darren said: “It’s a story for our relationship. We are going to have that forever, we’ll always laugh and smile about that day.”

Sasha Storey, Frankie & Benny’s Head of Brand, said: “At Frankie & Benny’s we believe nothing should get in the way of love.

“We understand that with the current cost of living crisis it may be hard for couples and families to prioritise paying for a wedding when disposable income has become so squeezed.

“We were thrilled to help take that pressure off and throw an all-out wedding and reception, bringing families and friends together in true Frankies style!”