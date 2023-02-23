A TIKTOK creator has been left in shock after her alleged neighbour approached her whilst filming, and blasted her in a foul-mouthed rant about her video-making.

Amber O’Donnell has amassed over 257,000 followers on TikTok for her adult-themed content, which she records on a daily basis.

Amber from South Yorkshire was filming a clip for Pancake Day yesterday when her apparent neighbour knocked on her window, startling her and demanding to speak to her regarding her videos.

The video begins with the 24-year-old sitting in her parked car saying: “So it’s Pancake Day. I am just about to go to the shop, I’m going to get some stuff and I’m going to film myself making some pancakes.”

Amber then looks to the passenger seat window as a rapid knock can be heard, startling her as she says “Oh my God, huh?”, before rolling down the window and asking the unseen person: “Are you okay?”

A woman can then be heard saying: “I’m not being funny, but you need to stop now. You’re being really loud. I’m sat in my garden, I’ve come home from work and all I can hear is your gob.”

Amber, confused at the confrontation, replies: “Oh, I’m really sorry, I’m just making a TikTok.”

The disgruntled woman says: “I know, but you’re always making TikToks, it’s every day now.”

Amber then explains: “Well yeah because making TikToks is my job.”

The woman retorts: “Well, I’ve just come from my actual job and I really just don’t want to hear it, if I can’t hear you I can f***ing see you.

“You’re always stood in your window with your t**s out and I’ve had enough – I don’t want to see it.

“I’m just letting you know it’s not just me that thinks it, it’s the rest of the neighbours as well.”

Amber is left stunned as she covers her mouth in disbelief, asking: “Why are you looking if I’m stood at my window?”

She is interrupted by the woman saying: “What do you mean why am I looking? You’re in your window, they’re clear, that’s all I can see, all I can hear and all I can do is you every f***ing day – I’ve had enough.”

Stunned, Amber replies: “I’m sorry.”

The woman doesn’t allow her to finish before saying: “I’ve tried to be nice but I can’t be doing with it, it’s too much, I’m just letting you know you’re p***ing everyone off.”

Amber is left shocked and simply says “Um” before the woman once again cuts her off and says: “I don’t want to hear it” before seemingly storming away from the car.

The video then ends with Amber staring into the camera as she says: “I can’t believe that just happened.”

Amber uploaded the video to TikTok yesterday with the caption: “I cried in the pancake aisle at Home Bargains after this, I’m way too sensitive.”

The video has since received over 27,500 likes and more than 900 comments from bemused users.

One user joked: “Basically her husband watches you.”

Another said: “Is this for real? Surely it’s staged!”

A third replied: “’It’s not just me that thinks it’ means she’s the only one that thinks it.”

Another user commented: “I’d have closed the window.”

A fifth quipped: “Oh my gosh my anger could never. You handled that so well.”

Amber O’Donnell. Credits: Amber O’Donnell.

Speaking today Amber said: “I was so stunned and a little upset as I know I would never intentionally do something to annoy my neighbours.”

“These neighbours have always been okay. I have previously had a letter thrown over my fence but it was anonymous so I didn’t know who it was from but now it makes sense it was her!

“I was definitely taken back by what she said, but I don’t feel like I’ve done anything wrong so I definitely won’t stop making my videos.

“TikTok is one of my main platforms for promoting my business and making money so I’m going to try not to let her affect me.

“I think we’d all be lying if we said we hadn’t done the odd danger run from the shower to the bedroom once or twice.

“It’s been really nice to see people supporting me on social media and validating that I haven’t done anything wrong, so I’m grateful for their kind words for sure.”