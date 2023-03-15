SCOTTISH music & arts festival, Otherlands has announced today that it’s adding flavour to its line-up this summer by teaming up with leading restaurant brand Six by Nico.

Festival goers can look forward to a one-of-a-kind woodland sensory dining experience, bringing a bespoke gastronomic story to life.

The festival lands at Scone Palace in Perth, Scotland, this summer (11th-13th August 2023) for its second edition, bringing some of the most influential global and home-grown musical talents to its stages.

Andy Temple, Chef and Chief Commercial Director at Six by Nico; Nico Simeone, Director of Six by Nico; Sam Joss, Otherlands Festival Director. Image supplied with release by Four PR.

With 11 locations across the UK – the restaurant – will be dishing up its classic six-course menu across August 12th and 13th.

Six by Nico will reveal the brand-new menu, exclusive to Otherlands in the coming months. It will also be the group’s first-ever al-fresco dining experience.

Otherlands Arts and Music Festival were founded by Tom Ketley, owner of FLY – an event promotion company which has been hosting music events across Scotland now for over a decade. The festival boasts everything from live and electronic music, to punk, rock and rap.

Acts already announced for 2023 include the likes of Hudson Mohawke, Skin On Skin, Nia Archives & Overmono. Headline acts in 2022 included DJs BICEP, Jamie XX and Honey Dijon, while there were daytime live performances from singers Joesef, Maverick Sabre and Biig Piig.

As well as a carefully curated line-up of forward-thinking artists spanning multiple stages, the festival will also boast immersive art installations from leading Scottish artists, and will even host comedy direct from Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival, DJ Workshops, and inspiring industry talks and panel discussions with industry leaders.

Sam Joss, Otherlands Festival Director said: “We’re so excited about this partnership! With food at festivals being more important than ever, this collaboration really aligns with our ethos and pairs well with boutique camping, a stunning location and of course, a globally recognised musical line-up.

“We can’t wait to see how our guests react to the creativity of the Six by Nico menu and enjoy this multi-sensory dining experience in the unbeatable setting that is Scone Palace”.

Andy Temple, Chef and Chief Creative Officer at Six by Nico, said: “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Otherlands on this unique event.

“It’s something completely new for us, and I believe it represents a new creative turning point for our company.

“A multi-sensory dining idea pushes us outside of our comfort zone and is an exciting move in a new direction for Six by Nico, as part of our mission to innovate and challenge ourselves in designing a new menu every six weeks.

“Otherlands takes a multifaceted approach to their festival, celebrating music, wellness, and arts, and Six by Nico is excited to add to that with our new on-site dining experience. The festival itself brings people together to celebrate, and our team is delighted to be a part of it”.

Early-bird Festival tickets are now sold out, but limited first-release tickets are still available – ranging from £180-£189 for camping and non-camping options with Day Tickets becoming available at the end of March.

Six by Nico ticket add-ons will go on sale following the launch of the menu in May.

As part of the collaboration, a competition will also be launching soon, where three lucky winners will bag two weekend camping tickets, a pair of tickets to the multi-sensory dining experience and a table for two people at Six by Nico.

Another six runners-up prizes of £20 Six by Nico vouchers will be up for grabs.



For more information visit otherlandsfestival.com or sixbynico.co.uk