A HILARIOUS video shows the moment an overexcited Manchester City fan trips over in a rush to invade the pitch following the team’s title triumph.

The title was clinched following a 1-0 victory over Chelsea last week and supporter Michael O’Halloran wanted to capture the moment the full time whistle sounded.

The 21-year-old was sat in the front row at the stadium and opted to take out his phone to record the moments immediately following the team’s fifth title triumph in six seasons.

However, whilst filming the jubilant scenes, Michael inadvertently captures the moment a man trips over and smacks his head against the advertising boards.

The clip begins as the unidentified man leaves his seat and begins making his way towards the pitch faced with a small gate which could be stepped over.

However, the barrel-bellied fan opts to leap the tiny structure and loses his footing on the way down with his right foot giving way.

The City supporter dressed in the home shirt and dark shorts with a baseball cap then collapses into the back of the advertising board – narrowly avoiding a mishap with the flag in his hand.

As he gets back to his feet with the help of a steward, the security team make a feeble attempt to stop the football fan getting on the hallowed turf.

A City steward dressed in orange sticks a hand out but allows the fan to climb the hoardings to access the turf where players such as Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne play week in, week out.

The fan then scoops his flag up and begins jogging slowly towards the middle of the pitch where more supporters have gathered to revel in the team’s achievements.

Matthew posted the video online earlier this week writing: “Jumping to a Prem title.”

The post received over 600,000 likes with more than 4,000 comments on the scenes which unfolded at the Etihad.

Many people were quick to comment on the lack of enthusiasm from the security at the stadium for allowing fans on the pitch.

One social media user said: “Chelsea’s defence.”

Another commented: “Guards saying yes boss I swear I tried to stop the people.”

A third wrote: “He pretended to be Arsenal.”

Another commented: “Shout out those stewards tho (sic), letting those fans have their moment.”

Speaking today Michael said: “I don’t know the man but I was laughing when it happened.

“Everyone around was a bit shocked that he tried to clear the barrier that fast.

“I’ve been a City fan for ten years and the atmosphere was great.

“The Etihad gets a bad rap but everything was amazing.”

Manchester City will now turn their attention towards the two finals they have to play in the next two weeks as they attempt to join neighbours Manchester United in winning ‘The Treble‘.