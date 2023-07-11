A HILARIOUS video shows a young boy demanding that he becomes Mexican – because he loves quesadillas.

Belaynesh Gebre was on a car ride when her son Zayvion had a sudden change of heart about his nationality.

The four-year-old’s parents are of African origin but little Zayvion seems to have fancied a change – believing that Mexico is his true calling, given his fondness for the country’s cuisine.

Video shows Zayvion sitting in his car seat in the back of his mum’s car as she films him in the middle of a tantrum.

The boy told his mum he wants to be Mexican because he loves quesadillas.

Belaynesh tells him: “Zayvion, you’re Ethiopian, you’re African, you’re black. Okay?”

Unhappy with this fact, the youngster replies: “I wanna be Mexican.”

Seemingly confused, his mum asks: “Why do you want to be Mexican?”

To her surprise, he responds with: “Because I eat quesadillas.”

Belaynesh, utterly baffled by her son’s hilarious reasoning, asks: “Because you eat quesadillas?”

Without a second’s hesitation, the boy confidently replies: “Yeah.”

His mother, half amused and half stunned by the child’s meltdown, again questions Zayvion, asking: “So you want to be Mexican, you don’t want to be from Africa anymore?”

Amid Zayvion’s refusal to accept this fact, Belaynesh continues to explain: “You can’t be Mexican just because you eat quesadillas.”

At that point, Zayvion’s brother, who is sitting next to him in the back seats, chips in and claims it is all because he wants to be like their half-Mexican friend.

Belaynesh then attempts to explain to the displeased four-year-old that he cannot be Mexican because he was born to Ethiopian parents.

Frustrated by his mum’s explanation, Zayvion says: “But I wanna be Mexican too.”

Belaynesh once again says: “How are you gonna be Mexican if none of your parents are Mexican?”

The youngster then finally loses his temper, screaming a final demand that he wants to be Mexican, before angrily staring at his mum, who tells him to calm down.

The clip was shared to social media where it gained over one million likes and hundreds of comments from users left in stitches by Zayvion’s bizarre demand.

One user said: “You Mexican little man at heart; we accept you and welcome you with open arms with some quesadillas.”

Another added: “Well shoot I’m Mexican with him then. I, too, love quesadillas.”

A third wrote: “He does have the Mexican temper.”

Another commented: “Kids say the darndest things. My son told my husband he wants a step dad; my husband is my oldest two kids’ step dad – he said he wants two dads like them.”