SCOTS presenter Jean Johansson was left a proud mum after being snapped outside Manchester United’s academy ahead of her son seemingly trying out.

The much-loved television presenter from Port Glasgow, Inverclyde, took the trip down south to United’s famous Carrington training ground.

The 41-year-old was at the complex yesterday with her son Junior, who she shares with husband and former Rangers star Jonatan Johansson.

Junior Johansson has seemingly gone on trial at Manchester United.

Their son appeared to be going on trial with the club once managed by Sir Alex Ferguson, although there has been no official announcement.

Jean shared two pictures online yesterday at the training base in Manchester with the first captioned: “Big day for the wee man.”

In the picture, her son, 12, can be seen with a large backpack on his shoulders whilst wearing a Hummel tracksuit.

The large red letters of Manchester United stand out in the middle of the car park amongst a row of cars.

The second image shared by the A Place In The Sun host was simply captioned: “Proud mum.”

Jean Johansson was a proud mum as she stood for a picture outside Carrington.

The picture shows Jean dressed in a camouflage coat with a black top and blue jeans, the Scot paired her look with a Louis Vuitton bag and wore her tresses down to the side of her face.

Behind her are the doors to the Manchester United academy, which has nurtured several world-famous talents including Sir Alex Ferguson’s Class of ‘92.

More recent academy graduates include England hotshot Marcus Rashford and Scotland international Scott McTominay.

Jean was inundated with well-wishes for her son ahead of his big day down at Carrington with many hoping he’d shine.

One said: “Best of luck.”

Another added: “Hope all goes well for him.”

A third replied: “All the best, Junior.”

Jean met husband Jonatan whilst he was playing for Rangers in the Scottish Premier League, with the pair marrying in 2008.