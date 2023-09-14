Crime fans offered £750pcm flat complete with jail cell in basement

CRIME fans have been offered a unique opportunity to live out the full prison experience as a flat with a jail cell has come on the market for £750pcm.

The two-bedroom property is found within the old Magistrates Court in Wakefield, Yorkshire was listed on property website Rightmove earlier this month (1 SEP).

Though the ex-court appears to have a flash furnished interior upon first impressions, house-browsers will quickly notice the additional storage units available for separate rent in the basement.

The Old Court House – as the property is now called – is a brown stone building with a renovated interior.

The tenant can gain access to an original prison cell by paying an additional fee

The flat on offer features two bathrooms in addition to the two large bedrooms and a spacious living room featuring cornice designs and wall-mounted lights.

Though the ex-court appears to have a flash and well-furnished interior in the first few photos of the advert, they are followed by a bizarre photo of the courthouse basement.

Whilst the flat itself doesn’t particularly resemble a jail cell, living there enables access to a basement where the original holding cells remain intact.

For an unknown extra charge, the tenant can gain access to a cell to use for “additional storage”.

The cells are situated in a white brick corridor in the basement, which is lined on both sides with large, green metal doors, sealing off the rooms behind each.

The doors feature huge locks and a tiny window on each, whilst inside boasts the bare minimum, with a stone floor, raised platform and a barred window at the top of the wall letting in a thin stream of light.

The property is being listed for rent by OpenRent, who describe the flat as: “[A] contemporary two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment set within this brand-new conversion of the old Magistrates Court.

“Available to move in immediately, no parking but this property benefits from a locked bike store and intercom system.

“The building’s original holding cells are available to be used as storage at additional cost.”

The property was spotted by one amused house-hunter, who shared it to social media on Sunday (SEP 10) with the caption: “Prison basement, for those friends you really don’t like.”

The post has since racked up dozens of likes and comments from other users who were quick to crack jokes.

One user said: “Would be great for any aspiring dominatrixes. Wouldn’t even need to build their own cell.”

Another quipped: “Super secure storage. I was going to say you could rent one of the cells and use it as an office but I think it might be the most miserable commute and setting of all time.”

A third added: “I’d be advertising them as a prison experience night on Airbnb.”

Another replied: “That is f***ing mental.”