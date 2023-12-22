A SHOCKING video shows a barmaid allegedly topping off a pint of Guinness with the dregs of a “25-minute old” previous drink.

The unidentified barmaid was allegedly spotted in J. J. Murphy’s, an Irish pub in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, on Sunday slyly using previously poured pints to top up a punter’s drink.

The shocking pour left one disgusted onlooker in disbelief as the barmaid then proceeded to take a puff of her vape behind the bar, absentmindedly blowing the smoke into the top of the glass.

Video filmed by the customer – who appears to be Irish herself – shows the barmaid incorrectly pouring a new pint of Guinness to about two-thirds full, before bringing it down below the bar.

She then shockingly grabs another glass – which has the remains of a previous Guinness in it – and uses it to top up the newly poured drink, before setting it back to rest on the bar top.

The watching customer says: “25 minutes later. She actually poured the stuff that was there 25 minutes ago into that pint glass. Oh my God.”

The clip then cuts to the same barmaid topping up the last bit of the glass with fresh Guinness before wheeling away to serve it to an unaware punter.

The filming woman then zooms in on another half-full glass of previously poured Guinness whilst commentating: “That little bit – 30 minutes. Let’s see what happens.”

She then watches on as the barmaid repeats her practice – partially filling up a new glass of Guinness before topping it off with the half-hour old previous drink.

The bewildered punter clarifies: “37 minutes [old], and that was added to a fresh [drink].”

Shockingly, the barmaid then pulls out a vape and takes a puff as she waits for her handiwork to settle, seemingly nonchalantly exhaling the smoke down towards the standing glasses.

She then continues her poor technique, mixing old drinks with new as the watching punter stands in shock, saying: “Oh em gee. So wrong.”

The barmaid then finishes up her pours with a tad bit more fresh stout as blissfully unaware drinkers await their orders.

The shocking video was shared to social media on Sunday alongside two vomiting emojis, where it has since received over 140 likes and dozens of comments from astounded users.

One user said: “Whoever that stocking is butchering them pints (sic) should be given a charge sheet.”

Another commented: “And blowing the vape all over the drinks and glasses. What sort of pub allows staff to vape while serving customers?”

A third wrote: “I’ve worked in a very famous pub in Dublin, and this is mild… all pour-offs under the taps get put into a keg and Guinness is topped up with it, stout or larger, doesn’t matter.”

Another added: “Hopefully that is slop from the tap and not unfinished pints from punters. Bad all the same, one way or another.”

A fifth replied: “No respect for the Guinness or the punters and smoking as well. Hopefully sacked in the morning.”

However, one user claimed: “No. The tap has too high gas level and any decent bar man/woman would do the same.”