Gilson Gray bolsters Dundee branch as part of rapid growth plan for 2021

A LEADING Scottish Law, Property and Finance firm has announced further expansion to its team in Dundee after operating for less than a year.

Gilson Gray have appointed three new team members as it works towards its “mission to be regarded as the best law firm in Scotland.”

The firm says it is expecting to continue its rapid growth continuing into 2021 and has high hopes for the city.

The organisation says despite the challenges of Covid-19 in 2020, Gilson Gray’s office hit the ground running in the city by quickly adapting working practices.

The firm added: “A rapidly growing urban population and a rejuvenated business sector the Gilson Gray Dundee team has high hopes for the future of the city.”

The company is headed up by Lindsay Darroch while the South Tay Street office has welcomed solicitors Kasia Thomson and Karin Bousie, in addition to Senior Paralegal, Nyona Nicol, to the expanding team.

Speaking of the latest recruitment drive, Lindsay Darroch, Partner and Head of Dundee Office said: “Our three latest recruits are all of a very high calibre and really exemplify Gilson Gray’s ethos with their proactive, hungry and ambitious approaches to their career.

“All of the new hires are incredibly talented and adept in each of their specialisms and will be great additions to the office as we continue, full steam ahead with our bold growth strategy in 2021 and beyond.”