PARENTS have been left wondering whether children’s TV favourite Mr Tumble is a “secret metalhead” after spotting him at a famous Black Sabbath spot.

The CBeebies presenter has caused tongues to wag after he was spotted in a re-aired episode of Something Special at Mapledurham Mill in Oxfordshire.

The historic watermill is more popularly known for providing the backdrop to Black Sabbath’s eponymous debut album cover – much to the delight of social media users.

Twitter user Scott Colothan initially tweeted about the sighting on Saturday after recognising the location of that used by the heavy metal band.

He wrote: “Great to see Mr Tumble on a Black Sabbath album cover sightseeing tour.

“Always was a big metalhead.”

Scott attached pictures of CBeebies presenter Justin Fletcher as his well known character Mr Tumble.

Mr Tumble can be seen standing in front of Mapledurham Mill, wearing a turquoise vest covered in stars with his nose painted red and a large bow pink bow tie.

The front of the historic mill is covered in large flowers as Mr Tumble stands smiling at the camera.

Alongside his picture of the popular Something Special star, Scott attached the Black Sabbath album cover.

The mill can be seen in the backdrop of the album cover, just like the picture of Mr Tumble.

However, instead of the colourful children’s character, a ghostly figure dressed in black adorns the front cover.

Scott’s tweet attracted over 4,000 likes and was retweeted more than 700 times.

The post also attracted hundreds of comments from humoured followers.

One Twitter user hilariously edited Mr Tumble onto the album cover creating a hilarious crossover.

@Neilgharrison commented: “Can you see death? He’s somewhere near.

When you see him, wave or cheer.”

@Mightymoz posted: “Tumble looks much more menacing.”

@shroommuse said: “OMG! Too funny…cool, but funny.”

@steffo85 also said: “Reckon Grandad Tumble was a rocker?”

Birmingham rockers Black Sabbath released their debut album ‘Black Sabbath’ in 1970 – pioneering what is now known as Heavy Metal music.

Fronted by rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, the band achieved huge success around the world – having sold in excess of 70 million records.

The band played their last gig in 2017 at a homecoming concert in Birmingham.