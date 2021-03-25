Scottish biscuit company celebrates sales as British snack appetite surges

A SCOTTISH biscuit firm is enjoying a boom in sales after selling five million bars since it launched its popular snack in January 2020.

Lockdown has seen Brits snacking up to 50% more and Lanark based Border Biscuits have seen sales of their new Dark Chocolate Ginger bars soar.

Border Biscuits launched its first-ever individually wrapped chocolate biscuit bars last year to meet the demand of the nation’s cravings.

Snacking increased by 50% in 2020 according to Kantar, the firm says this proves the snack market is booming and shows no signs of slowing down.

Mark Chance, newly appointed Sales Director at Border Biscuits, said: “Our chocolate biscuit bars were launched in response to the evolving needs of British shoppers. This milestone is a testament to that decision being made at the perfect time.

“Lockdown has proved that we’re a nation who love a sweet treat and that’s what’s helped us sell five million bars.

“We know that 2021 will see the demand continue to grow for biscuits and snacks and as will our sales.”

Border Biscuits is an independently-owned business founded in 1984 and based in Lanark, Scotland.

In 2018, Border Biscuits was crowned Business of the Year and also scooped Brand Success of the Year at the Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards.