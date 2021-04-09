Barclays Corporate Banking appoints new Head of Europe

BARCLAYS Corporate Banking has announced the appointment of its new Head of Corporate Banking, Barclays Europe.

The banking giant revealed that Helen Kelly will take on the role having served with the firm for over 30 years.

The firm say the appointment comes as it s continues to focus on and expand its Corporate Banking proposition in Europe, in order to support multinational clients with their complex transactional banking needs.

Ms. Kelly has over 30 years’ banking experience with Barclays, having spent her early career in London working primarily in UK Corporate Banking.

In 2004, she moved to Dublin, where she has helped build on the Corporate Banking franchise, becoming Head of International Corporate Banking.

Ms Kelly is a Chartered Director, a fellow of the Institute of Directors, and is actively involved with the 30% Club, the global gender-diversity initiative, in Ireland.

She also served as a director of the children’s charity Barnardos Ireland from 2014 until recently, and remains on their Finance Committee.

Francesco Ceccato, CEO, Barclays Europe, said: “Helen’s appointment is an important step for Barclays Europe. It demonstrates our bench strength within the Corporate Bank and Helen’s connectivity inside and outside Barclays will be a strong foundation on which to continue to grow our business in Europe.”

David Farrow, Head of International Corporate Banking at Barclays, added: “Helen’s appointment as Head of Corporate Banking for Barclays Europe is an important step forward in our commitment to supporting businesses operating on the continent.

“Helen has a proven track record in delivering for our colleagues and clients, and will play a key role in continuing to expand our presence in Europe over the years ahead.”

As well as increasing its physical presence on the continent to nine different countries, Barclays has continued to develop its digital banking platform in Europe.

The platform – which has already been rolled out in Portugal, France, Spain, Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium is also due to be live in Italy later this year.

The firm says it will enhance the client experience and helps multinational corporates manage their banking needs more efficiently through a single, cross-border system.

The banking group say the benefits of the digital platform include streamlined KYC and account opening, digital on-boarding, improved self-help capabilities and multilingual servicing.