AN ENGLISH YouTube football pundit has been inundated with messages from the Tartan Army saying “get it up ye” after predicting that England would beat Scotland.

Rory Jennings has felt the consequence of his inaccurate prediction after revealing on Saturday that Scotland fans have invaded his social media.

In the run up to EURO 2020, Jennings suggested on the True Geordie football series, The Kick Off, that England would breeze past Scotland in a six or seven nil win.

After Scotland secured a well fought nil-nil draw with the old enemy on Friday, the Tartan Army have made the pundit all too familiar with his inaccurate prediction.

On Saturday Jennings revealed on a YouTube stream that Scotland fans have been telling him “get it up ye” as they celebrate the valuable point.

He said: “I’ve been off Twitter for about , I don’t know, what, 16, 17 hours.

“But I obviously had a look at Instagram, the comments on that Gazza thing.

“It’s unreal, it’s non-stop.

“The amount of times people have said to me ‘get it up ye’ even in the past hour, it’s a lot.

“’Get it up ye’, I mean that is kind of embedded in my brain at the moment because I have most certainly had it up me the past 24 hours.

“It’s fair enough, I said the comment, I’ve got to deal with it, and I think generally, I hope, it’s all fairly kind of tongue and cheek.”

The YouTube stream has now collected over 26,000 views, 2,500 likes and has collected hundreds of comments.

Snippets of the former Eastenders actor’s inaccurate prediction have also been shared on Twitter and collected over 16,000 likes and 3,000 retweets.

Many shares were from Twitter users who weren’t best pleased with Jennings’ prediction.

@DuggyDark0 wrote: “Why do England and their fans think they’re amazing? They’ve won nothing since 66 FFS. Talk about entitlement.”

@HairyMochan commented: “They never f****** learn.”

@MP215ST said: “Theoretically, on paper, England should have done that, but as usual England didn’t turn up.”

To which @iain4546 replied: “Quite apart from the obvious b*****ks in your statement, the game isn’t played on paper.”

Podcaster James English, who also shared the inaccurate prediction, added: “He’s a good guy really but his score predictions are p***.”