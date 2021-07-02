A RARE opportunity has arisen to live completely off-grid in a Hobbit house for £335,000.

Bryn Yr Blodau – which translates to Flower Hill – has hit the market and is looking for a free spirited buyer to step away from modern life and reconnect with nature.

The unique round hut is hidden away from the chaos of city life and located in the woodland of Llanycefn, Pembrokeshire and complete with four acres of land.

The large roundhouse was constructed completely by hand and made to maximise solar gain from its south facing position.

Buyers would be kept warm by its large triple glazed windows that overlook the tranquil settings.

A wood burning stove supports this passive heat and keeps the building warm on even the coldest days.

A private water supply and composting toilet are featured with the property.

Grass has been grown on the roof of the main building looks which looks like it has inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s fictional masterpiece.

The peaceful settlement comes with several outhouses and offers buyers a peaceful hippy feel to the development.

Located across from the Hobbit hut is an outdoor area perfect for late nights round the campfire to give buyers and visitors the feeling of being at a festival.

The grounds also boast a large polytunnel is essential for growing your own produce and living a self sustainable life.

The one-of-a-kind sale has been listed by estate agents Fine and Country for offers over £335,000.

They said: “Bryn Y Blodau offers a buyer the chance to step away from modern life and reconnect with both nature and a more responsible way of living.

“Constructed eleven years ago under the One Planet Development scheme, this off-grid home is surrounded by around four acres of beautiful grounds.

“Situated on the slopes of hidden wooded valley, the position fills any visitor with a sense of peace and tranquillity.

“The roundhouse at the centre of the site is a thoughtfully crafted warm and welcoming space that provides an ideal home to the inhabitants of the land.

“Surrounding it, productive gardens and growing spaces have been created which support both the inhabitants and the abundant wildlife that calls the valley home.”

They added: “Any new owner of Bryn Y Blodau would have the rare opportunity to take over the work started by the current residents or to form their own plan for responsible off-grid living.

“The One Planet Development movement represents a new way of living in harmony with nature rather than working against it.

“For those interested in working with the land and minimising their footprint on it, this opportunity is one to not be missed.”