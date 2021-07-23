Record amount of Scottish athletes compete at overseas Olympic Games

SCOTTISH athletes will once again take centre stage over the coming weeks as the UK competes for gold at the Olympic Games.

53 Scottish athletes (32 female and 21 male) the most ever at an overseas Olympic Games will all compete for Team GB over 17 days at the competition.

Their participation at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics follows years of hard work and intense training commitment of a range of people including coaches, family and friends and support staff.

The success of Scottish athletes on globally follows years of investment and support from a range of organisations including sportscotland, UK Sport and a variety of Scottish Governing Bodies of Sport (SGBs).

Stewart Harris, Chief Executive of SportScotland, said: “For many years we have been working with our partners to build a world-class sporting system in Scotland from grassroots right up to the highest levels such as the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“That hard work will continue beyond the Games but for now the focus is rightly on all the competing athletes in Tokyo. I want to wish all the athletes and their support teams the very best of luck for what I’m sure will be another unforgettable event.

Also supporting the athletes has been the people behind the scenes at the SportScotland institute of sport including physiotherapists,and nutritionists funded in part by The National Lottery and Scottish Government.

Thanks to the continued support of The National Lottery and its players, £36 million is raised each week to support causes including sport at all levels from beginner through to performance.