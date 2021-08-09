A BRITISH nail salon has created iconic Greggs nail art which comes complete with a mini sausage roll charm.

Freya Poppy, 23 from Leeds, West Yorkshire came up with the design at the Sugar Rush Nails salon and it has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The Sugar Rush Nails TikTok account shared a clip documenting the entire process of designing the unique set of nail accessories.

The video starts showing four blue nails, which are attached to cotton buds, lying upright on a mat.

The video then transitions to the next phase where Freya then adds the Gregg’s logo followed by white lettering spelling the name of the bakery.

A tiny sausage roll charm is then placed under a UV lamp on a bit of tinfoil as if it is being placed in the oven to cook.

Finally, the charm is added to the fourth nail by a ring loop and can be seen dangling from the end.

The artist then puts the nails on to show off the finished look.

Freya’s work page, Sugar Rush Studios also shared the unique design on Instagram last week, writing: “Had to post a better pic of these cause they fully gagged me.

“Hand painted @greggs_official with a handmade sausage roll charm.”

The hilarious post has now collected over 1000 likes and dozens of comments with many users in awe of the design.

Becca_ayers07 said: “Okay I’m sorry but I literally need these nails because I am obsessed with Greggs sausage rolls and those are my dream nails.”

Beautybyroux added: “Very cool. Who doesn’t love a Greggs?”

While @Bethany.rianne added: “Can’t even cope these are f****** ace, KFC next with a little wing.”