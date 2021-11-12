A HILARIOUS video shows a Scots grandmother reacting to a man punching a Steven Gerrard cardboard cutout – believing its actually Steven Gerrard.

Scott Hunter started filming his gran last night when he heard his grandmother Mary shouting “oh my god Steven Gerrard has been punched”.

Having already seen a video of a man filming himself punching the cardboard cutout and knowing this couldn’t be true, the 27-year-old began filming.



Rangers fans across the country have been left upset after the Liverpool legend left the club mid-season and announced his new contract with Aston Villa yesterday.

The video begins with Scott, from Coatbridge, walking into his gran’s living room to find her shocked at a video she was watching on her tablet.

Mary says: “look, look! He ran in and punched [Gerrard].”

She then gasps.

Scott says: “Does that look like Gerrard?

“It’s a cardboard cut out, it’s not him.

“Do you think Gerrard is just sitting in someone’s living room?”

Watching it again, Mary realises it is in fact just a cardboard cut out, exclaiming: “Oh my god.”

Scott shared the video to Twitter on, writing: “There’s my gran thinking Gerrard had just been knocked out in someone’s house.”

The Twitter post now has over 8,000 likes and 1,000 retweets from users who found the video hilarious.

@AFNeonBible said: “Mate I’m not kidding, that’s one of the best videos I’ve ever seen.”

@FootballLadyP replied: “This is amazing, oh my god at the end.

“Your gran is a legend.”

@flhad55 commented: “Brilliant mate.

“Grannies are the business, you can’t beat them.”

@Neil1856 wrote: “You now need to explain to her why grown men have full size cardboard cutouts of him in their homes.”

Speaking today Scott said: “I just went into the kitchen to get a drink.

“The next thing I heard was “oh my god Scott, Gerrard has been punched” and I instantly thought it was the video of the cardboard cutout.

“So I got my phone out and decided to video it to send it into my own group chat with my mates.”

“I’m disappointed in Gerrard leaving, particularly in the manner he left, but if we get Giovanni van Bronckhorst in I’ll be more than happy with that.”

Rangers have been linked with the former Dutch international, along with former players Derek McInnes and Russel Martin since the departure of Gerrard to Aston Villa yesterday.

Rangers face Hibernian in nine days at Hampden in the semi final of the Betfred League Cup.