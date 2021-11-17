SCOTS boxing champ Josh Taylor has set his sights on a move up to welterweight after his next fight so he can “achieve more greatness”.

The 30-year-old from Prestonpans, East Lothian yesterday bemoaned a lack of exciting fights in his current super lightweight class.

The undefeated boxer believes he would win every fight in the super-lightweight division and is looking for more challenging opponents.

He now feels buoyant at his chances of success once he moves up half a stone to join some of the world’s best at welterweight.

The Tartan Tornado is currently in Las Vegas training following the suspension of his fight against Jack Catterall due to injury.

While speaking to Michelle Joy Phelps, host of the Behind the Gloves podcast in Las Vegas, yesterday, Taylor said: “I think when I move up to welterweight I’ll be even better.

“I’ll be coming up and chasing titles against Shawn Porter and Errol Spence Jr.

“I’m an upcoming threat towards all these guys if I move up to welterweight after this next fight, given everything goes well against Jack Catterall.”

Asked by Phelps whether there is anybody who would entice him to stay at 140lbs in the lightweight class, Taylor responded: “Probably not, I’ve beat everybody so I’ve got nothing else to prove.

“So if I go up to 147lbs, I’ll fight the names there.

“I’ve got nothing really to hang around for, so move up to 147lbs and try and achieve more greatness.”

Taylor, who is working towards his fight in February, also spoke of his admiration for current WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford.

The pair bumped into each other at the gym as Crawford was preparing for his fight this weekend against Shawn Porter.

Taylor said: “Crawford was just telling me well done against Ramirez and things like that.

“I wished him well for the weekend.

“It’s exciting that a fight between us could be not too far in the distant future.”

Boxing fans have taken to Twitter after getting excited by the prospect of Taylor and Crawford duking it out in the not-so-distant future.

@MikeDixon_VST said: “TaylorDavis in 2022? Do it!”

@Lochend_ABC wrote: “Well said @JoshTaylorBoxer these coco belt holders ARE NOT world champs. End of.”

@cgj31289 said: “Absolutely bang on.

“Josh Taylor would be far too big and likely far too good for Davis, at 140 Taylor is the boss, he’s also competitive against every 147 fighter too in my opinion.”

Taylor is scheduled to fight in Scotland for the first time since 2019.

He will be taking on undefeated English southpaw Jack Catterall at the SSE Hydro on February 26 2022.