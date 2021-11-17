THE owner of a Scottish pub pinned up a hilariously honest sign to their front door to let punters know they’ll be opening later today if they are “sober enough”.

Judith Fish, owner of the Applecross Inn in the Scottish Highlands, closed the pub yesterday so staff could enjoy their end of season party.

The 65-year-old decided to be brutally honest to customers who may have hoped to stop by for a drink after her and her team were in full festive swing.

A hilarious note, posted on the pub front door yesterday, informed patrons that they wouldn’t be open until 3pm today after anticipating a few sore heads.

The popular NC500 route pub usually opens at 12pm today but Judith told punters they would only be open if they were “sober enough”.

The notice reads: “Sorry, we are closed today for our end of season staff party.

“We will open again at 3pm Wednesday, if we are sober enough.

“Sorry for the inconvenience (honest).”

The sign was also posted on Applecross Inn’s Facebook page yesterday, captioned: “Don’t forget we’re closed to all today for very important reasons.

“It’s Tuesday anyway, so you’re all well aware that we’re shut obviously because we’ve banged on about it for a while now.

“Please be gentle with us tomorrow and speak in soft tones, we may be fragile.”

The post has been liked over 500 times and dozens of comments from social media users who found the sign hilarious.

Linda McAdam said: “Brilliant, I hope you’re closed tomorrow too.”

Stephen Fraser wrote: “It didn’t say which specific Wednesday.

“Enjoy folks, see you in December, whichever Wednesday that is.”

Rhona Kelly commented: “Sounds like a great party.”

“I would have played it safe and not open till Thursday.

“Enjoy.”

And Dan A. Marshall added: “To Judy and staff, enjoy your party.

“You warrant a fun day.”

Around 30 staff members partied all night at the Applecross Inn, playing games, singing and dancing.

Although there were a few “nippy heads this morning”, manager Judith today said they are on track to open today at 3pm.

Speaking today, Judith said: “The sign was a bit of banter between us and the customers.

“We love to connect with the customers on a personal level, it’s just as important as the good food and location.

“It has been a difficult year for staffing too, because of Covid-19, and the fact that most of the staff don’t actually live in Applecross.”

The pub is located at the foot of the Applecross Pass, one of Scotland’s most famous roads.

Known for its steep 626 metre climb on a single lane of road, the road is popular among cyclists.