Lillie Lexie Gregg’s ex devastated after dognappers steal pup

Jude Moore had just popped out to take his other dog Hunter for a walk yesterday when his 11-month-old Queenie was taken.

CCTV footage from the 26-year-old’s sister’s home in Shoeburyness, Essex show two masked men approaching the home before one of the culprits drags the XL Bully outside.

The duo, dressed in high-vis vests and hoods, were filmed being dropped off by a black Honda CR-V before snooping around the garden.

They then scaled the garden fence before one of them made their way down the passage at the side of the house.

The other man appears to be standing guard at the garden gate and keeping a lookout before also advancing down towards the back of the house.

The video then jumps to another angle showing one of the men literally dragging a resistant Queenie by the collar out along the ground.

One of the men then pauses briefly and lifts the pup into his arms before making their getaway on foot.

Jude yesterday launched an appeal online to find Queenie.

He said: “I need everyone’s help please. Our 11-month-old XL Bully was stolen today from our home in Shoeburyness, Essex.

“Two masked men wearing high-vis, being driven by a 4×4, have come into our home and stolen Queenie.

“They dragged her through the house and made the poor dog poo herself.

“Words can’t describe how we are feeling. Please can all my friends and followers share this so we can find these scumbag c***s.

Make this dog too hot to handle.

“Cash reward for any information.”

The appeal has had over 40,000 shares and over 900 comments on Facebook.

Gemma Binyon said: “Omg she must have been petrified, dragging her away like that from her home.”

Kim Limb wrote: “Really hope you get her back. My heart breaks for you all.

“Let’s all make this dog too hot to handle and get her back where she belongs.”

Lianne Dormer commented: “It broke my heart when they dragged her away.”

Keeley Anne added: “Oh no, this makes me so sad. I really hope she’s found and given back. I really hope they aren’t trying to fight or breed her.”

Speaking today, Jude said: “We were out walking our other family dog when within five minutes of us leaving, that car shown on TV pulled up.

“They were snooping around the garden and entered our house. She must have tried to hide but they’ve grabbed her with such force that some of her fur has fallen off.

“They dragged her through the house and down the street, making her poo herself out of fright.

“We’re devastated. It’s a nice area, so we would never have expected something like this.

“I couldn’t imagine anyone wanting to hurt her, because she’s really a big softy. She’s timid and soppy – and loves rolling over on her back to get patted.

“The appeal has gained a lot of attention though and the police have all the information, as well as one of the masks that the pair must have dropped

“We just want our dog back safe and sound.”