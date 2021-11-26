A HEARTBROKEN cat owner has launched a desperate appeal to hunt down a motorist who “killed” her beloved pregnant pet.

Shannon Maslin has shared distressing CCTV footage of a “speeding car” mowing down her cat Poppet in Basildon, Essex on Tuesday night.

The mum-of-one was in the house when she watched the motorist knocking down her one-year-old pet.

The distraught 28-year-old ran outside but was unable to stop the car or identify its number plate.

Shannon wrapped Poppet in a blanket but she later died from the injuries sustained by the impact.

CCTV footage shows a dog walker out for a walk on Moss Drive when the lights of an approaching car appear into view.

Due to the low quality of the camera, Poppet is not shown on the screen until when the car hits her.

She had been playing around in the middle of the round when the car failed to stop.

Shannon can be heard talking in the background of the clio, saying: “He obviously seen her in the road, it’s like he’s sped up

“You would’ve seen the cat in the road, right or wrong.”

The car then zooms past as Poppet’s body is shown rolling out from under the chassis of the vehicle.

Shannon posted her appeal to Facebook on Wednesday begging for help to identify the driver.

She said: “Does anyone know how to get clear images from a video, as it’s very blurry and I need to get a clear picture of a number plate ASAP.

“These scumbags have hit our cat at full speed on purpose, on the opposite side of the road.

“I have CCTV and I’ve watched it – it’s so sad to watch.

“She was a baby and was pregnant and the c*t just drives off, not giving a s*t.

“I need these details, does anyone know of anyone mentioning hitting a cat?

“Please tell me, I need information as she was young and pregnant.

“Everyone knows to slow down on this street. I’ve got the CCTV, I’m just waiting on some more images.

“It was on Moss Drive, which is a one-way street.”

Outraged animal lovers left comments on the post after watching the heartbreaking footage.

Jacqueline Harris said: “Poor baby, how absolutely inhumane can you get.”

Michaela Doyle wrote: “Disgusting, how evil.”

Mel Williamson added: “Absolutely evil scum. I’m sorry this has happened to you.”

Kim Perrie commented: “I’m so sorry to hear your awful news. I hope you manage to find the scum that did this.”

Speaking today, Shannon said: “I looked out the window at the time and this car was speeding. It’s a small street and everybody knows about watching for our cat on the road.

“The strange thing was, she wasn’t even near where the car was driving. They sped up and swerved towards her.

“They didn’t stop and so I chased them down the street but he had disappeared.

“They must have seen me shouting though, as I was in the middle of the road.

“I’ve been going on at the council to sort the road, because it’s a one-way street but people often speed and go the wrong way up it.

“My family and I are heartbroken. We’re distraught and shaken up as it happened in front of us, right outside our window.”

There is currently no law that requires drivers to stop after hitting a cat.

The Road Traffic Act 1988 states that legally drivers must report hitting animals such as dogs, cattle and horses to the police.

As dogs are required by law to be kept on a lead near a road, a collision with one needs to be investigated to see if the owner has broken the law.

Cats however, are legally allowed to roam freely, and so it is unlikely their owner would have broken any law should they be found on or near a road.