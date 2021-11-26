Aussie branded a “melt” after “mocking” Francis Bourgeois in video

Ryan Sherrington shared a clip impersonating Francis while asking a truck driver to honk the horn of his vehicle, similar to the Londoner’s requests to train drivers.

The GoPro footage shows Ryan from the same angle Francis usually captures his train clips.

Ryan can be seen jogging down a driveway excitedly shouting: “Give us some tones Scott!” to another workman who is behind him.

He repeats the same line, which Francis is known to say throughout his viral video clips, shouting: “Give us some tones in the big truck. Come on, come on, come on”.

His colleague can be heard laughing behind him during the clip.

Ryan then continues shouting “Give us some tones! Come on Scott, come on!” as Scott walks past towards the cab of a waiting truck.

The truck belongs to Unitywater – a water supply and sewage treatment service in the Moreton Bay, Sunshine Coast and Noosa regions of South East Queensland.

Ryan can be heard giggling and panting as jogs on the spot and waits eagerly for Scott to honk the horn.

He says: “Just a couple tones!” whilst making the gesture of honking the horn of a vehicle.

This is quickly followed by four sharp blasts of the horn, leaving Ryan in hysterics before he turns around and the video ends.

The clip is meant to replicate Francis’ typical video structure where the train enthusiast usually stands by a rail track waiting for a passing locomotive.

When a train does approach Francis, from Harlesden, north-west London, usually makes the gesture to honk its horn.

If his plea is met, the trainspotter is captured giggling in excitement.

Ryan, from Queensland, Australia, shared his video on TikTok yesterday, tagging Francis in the video.

He captioned the clip: “Getting a few tones in the BIG TRUCK” whilst also tagging Francis’s TikTok account.

The video has attracted over One million views and more than 1,700 comments.

However most viewers have slammed Ryan for the clip and accused him of mocking Francis.

@jb003762 said: “You want war? We will defend our boy.”

@christfrost18 wrote: “He’s our national treasure. You sir are a melt.”

@TheProdigy70 commented: “Is this mocking that dude that really likes trains?”

@strongmanrich86 said: “Francis is a protected species. He’s free from being mocked, the train-loving legend!”

@cigowmabro replied: “Alright funny af but like…we don’t gotta mock the lad like that.”

And @ukbikerboy1986 said: “A grown man mocking a kid who’s into trains. Not cool.”

Francis Bourgeois is a popular TikTok user with over 1.7 million followers and more than 28 million likes across his videos.

The 21-year-old is an avid trainspotter with an account almost entirely based on filming his reaction as trains go by.

His most viral video gained over 19 million views.

Francis has become a beloved figure on the internet simply for his wholesome nature and innocent love of locomotives.

The engineering student recently announced that he has quit his job to pursue his hobby.

And he even filmed a TikTok video with Arsenal football legend Thierry Henry.