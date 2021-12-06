SAM Thomson has joined a campaign to prevent drink driving in partnership with a worldwide beverage company.

Partnering with THINK!, the Government’s official road safety campaign, Diageo is featuring several of its products in the #PintBlock effort, including Guinness and Captain Morgan.

Diageo is also the maker of Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Baileys, and will be campaigning throughout the festive period alongside the hit T.V personality.

Leading with the slogan ‘a mate doesn’t let a mate drink drive’, the campaign is calling on friends to stop one another from getting behind the wheel after they have had a drink.

Releasing short videos over social media and on television screens in pubs, viewers will be directed to Diageo’s website.

There will be a brand new virtual learning experience called Wrong Side of the Road which will connect individuals with a real drink driver, to help understand the realities of drink driving.

Dayalan Nayager, Managing Director of Diageo GB, said: “Investing in programmes such as Wrong Side of The Road is vital in combating drink driving.

“If you are a true mate, you cannot let your friends drink drive.

“Our partnership with THINK! will hopefully remind people of this powerful message.”

To raise awareness, videos featuring influencer, presenter and reality tv star Sam Thompson will run on Captain Morgan’s social media channels, whilst Guinness will highlight Guinness 0.0 as an alcohol free option.

Baroness Vere, Roads Minister, Department for Transport, said: “Our THINK! campaign has already done so much to raise awareness of the dangers of drink-driving and this becomes even more important as we approach the festive season.

“32% of young men said they would feel uncomfortable asking a friend not to drink and drive and it’s vital that we continue to take action to change that.

“We are proud to be working in partnership with Diageo to change behaviour and attitudes around drink driving together.”

78% of drink driving accidents involve male drivers or riders, who are over the legal alcohol limit and young male drivers are historically over-represented in drink driving road casualties.