Sean Watson had been asked to renovate a back garden at a house that only had a narrow alleyway with steep stairs to get access to.

The 35-year-old realised his standard digger would never be able to fit, or drive along, the tight space in Barnoldswick, Lancashire, last week.

But Sean didn’t let the obstacles get in his way and instead managed to find a mini digger that just managed to squeeze through the gap.

He and his staff had to put up scaffolding to build a straight ramp for the tiny digger to drive across three wooden scaffolding boards and access the garden.

Sean, who is from the same town that the job was in, was then able to begin work on his client’s new grass area, paving and room to house a hot tub.

A series of images show the mission from start to finish as the workmen found a solution to their situation.

Sean’s colleague is shown driving a Kramer loader, with the small yellow digger balanced on the prongs of the forks.

Sean can then be seen navigating through the newly-created wooden path through the alley with just inches of space at either side of him to spare.

He posted the images to Facebook last week, writing: “‘I want a complete rear garden makeover, just one problem…the access.’

“No problems, just solutions here.”

The post has gained over one hundred likes and dozens of comments from impressed social media users.

Alan Herstell said: “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

Jamie Mackay said: “Class. That’s using your head.”

Billy Freeman said: “Best thing I’ve seen all year!”

Kev Wilcock said: “Problem solved, good organisation and planning.”

Richard Vass added: “That’s dedication to your plant hire company, well done chaps, wouldn’t have been my choice but good on you for doing things your own way!”

Speaking today, Sean, owner of S Watson Groundwork & Building Services, said: “There’s been a lot of positive comments praising our efforts and outside-the-box thinking.

“There’s been a few negative comments saying they would’ve just dug it by hand, but this wasn’t about the digging it was about the access in and out.

“With 12 tonnes of soil to take out and about the same in various materials to take back in.

“The steps were far too steep to form a ramp for wheelbarrows. It would have been too dangerous given the time of year, and just not efficient for us in general.

“We own all our own small plant and the local farmer helps us out with the telehandler so a loading bay to get the material lifted to desired height and a muck shoot for the material away was a no-brainer for us.”

Sean added: “It’s a first for us, something like this.

“But now the locals have seen our set up, it probably won’t be the last.

“Lots of people are put off having their gardens done in properties like this as they don’t think it’s doable.

“A few neighbours are already interested in us doing theirs.”